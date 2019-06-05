The list keeps on growing and growing.
Last Friday Temple University added to Obinna Anochili-Killen's list as the Owls offered the 6-foot-9 rising senior another Division I offer.
Killen Tweeted out the news on Twitter saying, "Blessed to pick up an offer from Temple University."
The Chapmanville Regional High School All-Stater recently had Division I offers from George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville and Old Dominion.
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron to name just a few.
Killen averaged 16 points a game last season for the Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot blocker and rebounder. He was a First-Team All-State selection and led the Tigers to their second straight Class AA state championship this past March.
Temple, located in Philadelphia, has a strong basketball tradition.
The Owls, a member of the American Athletic Association and former members of the Atlantic 10 and the Big East conferences, is the fifth-most winningest men's basketball program of all time.
In its history, Temple has reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four twice, the Elite Eight eight times and the Sweet Sixteen on seven occasions.
The Owls have reached the NCAA Tournament field 33 times and have won a total of 29 conference championships.
After the 2018 season it was announced that former Owls standout and current assistant coach Aaron McKie would take over for Fran Dunphy beginning in 2019.
Temple was previously coached by Hall of Famer John Chaney, who retired in 2006 after leading the Owls to 741 games and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances in 24 seasons.
Mark Macon, Juan Ignacio Sanchez, Eddie Jones, Lavoy Allen, Aaron McKie, Tim Perry and Mardy Collins are former Temple players who have gone on to play in the NBA.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.