HUNTINGTON - It appears that "the Cam" is getting a face lift.
Just after noon on Wednesday, Marshall's social media accounts unveiled new renderings for the floor of the Cam Henderson Center in 2019-20.
Since his arrival, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni has spoken about Marshall being a West Virginia-based school and the new design certainly offers that feel.
"I've always felt like with Marshall, its base has always been southern West Virginia, especially, but all of West Virginia, really," D'Antoni said. "The majority of our students are West Virginian and we just want them to be proud and to recognize the state and let them know where we are - the little star in Huntington. Let's go!"
Both D'Antoni and Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick worked to come to a compromise on the design, and in the end, both said the new look is dynamic.
"It looks very professional, it's not too busy and it'll look good on television," Hamrick said.
The new design features the West Virginia state outline in Kelly green with a star where Huntington is located.
Within the state is the midcourt logo, which incorporates some of the old and new with Marshall's logo scheme.
The logo features Marshall's current "M" design, but has the retro "Snorting Marco" sitting atop the "M," which gives it a distinct flavor not seen before.
"I thought we did a good job of compromising with everything," D'Antoni said. "We've got a retro logo and cleaned the 'M' up and I like the fonts on each end of the floor with 'Marshall' and 'The Herd,' so it's clean and I think it looks good."
In addition to the changes noted, the only colors other than the wood grain will be green, white and black - an aspect D'Antoni felt was important. That included changing the Conference USA logos within the paint on each end from the league's red and blue to just solid wood grain that shows through the green painted area.
One of the reasons the court is being redone is due to a change in the 3-point line in college basketball.
The men's basketball 3-point line, which moved back to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches after approval by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in June, is also outlined in green, while the women's basketball 3-point line, currently located at the old distance of 20 feet, 9 inches, is outlined in white.
"We had to redo the court anyway, so now is the ideal time to do it," Hamrick said.
Work is expected to start on the court's new design next week and Hamrick said the entire process should take 10 to 14 days.