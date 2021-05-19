CHAPMANVILLE — Tyson Thompson and Trey Butcher combined on a five-inning no-hitter on Monday as the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team won 12-2 over Tug Valley at home.
Thompson started and tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on no hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Butcher fired the last 2 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on no hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Thompson was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and one RBI.
Brody Dalton and Evan Plumley each had a hit and two runs batted in. Butcher and Jake Justice both had had hit and a run batted in.
Will Kirkendoll and Brayden Little both singled. Andrew Farley knocked in two runs for Chapmanville (7-14).
Tug Valley had four errors in the game to none for CRHS.
The Tigers scored five runs each in the first and second innings to lead 10-0. Two more runs were tacked on in the fourth.
CRHS is scheduled to play at Man on Wednesday, travel to Logan on Thursday and then to Oak Hill on Saturday to play a pair of games against the host Red Devils and Shady Spring.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 6, MAN 5: Man lost 6-5 in eight innings on Monday night at Charleston Catholic.
The Irish (15-5) won with Evan Sayre’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth on an 0-2 count.
Man (10-8) had 10 hits in the game. Caleb Vance and Ryan Cozart had three hits each to lead the Billies.
Blevins was the starter on the hill for Man. He was relieved by Cozart. Sayre was the starter for the Irish.
Man tied the game at 5-all in the fifth inning as Josh Lambert drove in a run on an RBI ground out.
MAN 27, MINGO CENTRAL 0: Man went on the road on Saturday and annihilated the host Mingo Central Miners in a 27-0 whitewash at Williamson’s Lefty Hamilton Park.
Freshman pitcher Bo Thompson fired a no-hitter in the win. He struck out eight and walked none in the five-inning game.
The Hillbillies pushed 17 runs across in the fourth inning.
Ryan Cozart was 4-for-4 with a double at the plate to lead Man.
Man totaled 19 hits in the game. Preston Blankenship, Casey Hurley, Cam Frye, Brady Hall-Montgomery, Caleb Vance, and Jace Adkins each racked up multiple hits for Man.
KJ Smith took the loss for Mingo Central. He went three innings, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and striking out one.
MAN 14, WESTSIDE 4: Man rolled to a 14-4 win at Westside on Friday.
A 12-run second inning outburst broke the game wide open.
The offensive onslaught came from singles by Cam Frye, Caleb Blevins and Jace Adkins, doubles by Casey Hurley, Josh Lambert, and Blevins, sacrifice flies by Brady Hall-Montgomery and Hurley, and Preston Blankenship.
Man tallied 12 hits on the day. Blevins, Hurley, Blankenship, and Adkins each collected multiple hits for the Hillbillies. Blevins led the Billies as he was 3-for-4.
Hurley was the winning pitcher for Man. He surrendered four runs on two hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six. Blankenship and Drake Veres entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
C-VILLE GOES 2-1 IN DAFFER: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team won two of three games over the weekend at its own Daffer Memorial Tournament at Ted Ellis Field.
Chapmanville split on Friday, falling 10-6 to Point Pleasant and nipping Wayne, 2-1. Then on Saturday, the Tigers beat Point Pleasant, 7-4.
In Friday’s game, the Big Blacks pushed five runs across in the top of the fourth inning and led 9-0 after five and a half innings.
CRHS then scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth. Point tallied its last run in the seventh.
The Tigers were outhit 14-6.
Leadoff second baseman Will Kirkendoll doubled and was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Brody Dalton, Tyson Thompson, Trey Butcher and Jaxson Turner all singled. Butcher, Turner, Jake Justice and Brayden Little all had RBIs.
Thompson was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers. Seth Workman and Andrew Farley pitched in relief.
Wyatt Wilson was 3-for-4 to lead Point.
In Friday’s nightcap, Evan Plumley pitched the complete game win for the Tigers, going seven innings and allowing one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Butcher led the CRHS bats as he was 3-for-3.
Justice doubled for the Tigers, while Kirkendoll and Farley also had hits.
Cole Kiley had three hits for the Pioneers.
The game was tied after five innings. CRHS then scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and held off the Pioneers in the seventh.
In Saturday’s win over the Big Blacks, Jacob Topping fired a complete game win on the mound, striking out two and walking five in a seven-inning worksheet. He gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits.
Plumley was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Farley doubled and knocked in two.
Kirkendoll, Butcher, Thompson and Justice all had hits.
The Tigers (6-14) outhit Point 7-4. The Big Blacks committed five errors in the game to one for Chapmanville.
ST. ALBANS 10, MAN 1: Tyson Burke worked five innings to pick up the win and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate to lead Class AAA St. Albans to a 10-1 win over Single-A Man on Wednesday at St. Albans.
Will Campbell went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Red Dragons (13-4).
Caleb Blevins was 2 for 3 for the Hillbillies (8-7).
SCOTT 3, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Chapmanville lost 3-1 to rival Scott on Thursday night at home.
Will Kirkendoll pitched for the CRHS, striking out eight batters.
Hunter Null was the winning pitcher for Scott, fanning seven.
Brady Carrico doubled and was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Scott’s bats. Cooper Martin also had two hits.
Tyson Thompson and Jaxson Turner doubled for CRHS. Trey Butcher also had a single.
MAN 5, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Bo Thompson pitched a complete game shutout for Man on Tuesday, May 11 as the Hillbillies won 5-0 at Chapmanville.
Thompson went all seven innings, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters. Jacob Topping took the loss for the Tigers.
Man tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Josh Lambert, Caleb Vance and Ryan Cozart had RBIs hits during the inning.
Casey Hurley led Man at the plate as he was 2-for-4 with two doubles against his former CRHS team. Caleb Blevins, Vance and Cam Frye had one hit each. Vance’s hit was a double.
Evan Plumley had a double for Chapmanville. Brody Dalton, Jake Justice, Seth Workman and Andrew Farley each added hits.