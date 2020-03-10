IRVING, Texas – Marshall men’s basketball’s Jarrod West was named third-team All-Conference USA and named to the conference’s all-defensive team, as Taevion Kinsey was named to the second-team and Andrew Taylor was named to the all-freshman team when the league office announced the all-conference teams on Monday.
West had quite the junior campaign for Marshall. He was named C-USA Player of the Week on Dec. 30 and led C-USA in steals with 65 and is T-20th in Div. I men’s basketball.
The guard closed out the regular season 10th in the conference in scoring with 14.4 points per game and fourth in C-USA in assists with 126. He’s also fourth in C-USA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.7.
West finished the season with 27 games of 10 or more points, four with 20 or more and a pair of double-doubles this season, at WKU (Jan. 25) and at UTSA (Feb. 13). The junior guard recorded a career-high 11 assists at WKU, a career-high 10 boards UTSA and scored a career-high 25 points against LA Tech (Feb. 8).
Kinsey had no sophomore slump in his second season in Huntington. The guard finished the season with a team-best 16.1 points, sixth in C-USA, and fifth in C-USA games at 17.5 ppg.
He finished third in total assists with 131 in C-USA. The sophomore scored in double figures in all except for two games, with six 20-point games, including a career-high 29 against Charlotte (Jan. 16).
The Columbus, Ohio, native recorded three double-doubles this season, had a career-high 14 assists against Howard (Nov. 21) turning the ball over just one time and tied his career-high 11 rebounds twice this season.
Taylor excelled for the Herd after having to sit out the first semester of the season due to transfer rules. He was a three-time C-USA Freshman of the Week and finished the season third on Marshall in scoring with 9.9 points per game. The redshirt freshman had nine games of 10 or more points, including two games of 20 or more and 10 games with at least five rebounds.
Taylor scored a career-high 27 points scored at Northern Iowa (Dec. 22) and had at least two steals in 13 of his 22 games played and has a total of 41 steals, second on the team.
The Herd is back in action on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST against the 11th-seeded UTEP Miners in Frisco, Texas, at 2020 C-USA Tournament.
WVU MEN: West Virginia University men’s basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe was named the final Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, his fourth honor of the season.
Tshiebwe averaged a double-double in a 2-0 week for WVU, recording his 10th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Baylor. Earlier in the week, Tshiebwe nearly recorded another double-double with 11 points and nine boards in a win at Iowa State. He is second in the Big 12 with 9.3 rebounds per game.
MARSHALL WOMEN: Thundering Herd standout Savannah Wheeler was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, the league announced.
Wheeler is just the fourth Marshall player to earn the league honor after averaging 13.2 points per game. She is sixth in the league in free throw percentage (83 percent) and leads the Thundering Herd in field goals, free throws made, and steals.
WVU WOMEN: Headlined by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin’s second-team selection, three members of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team were named to the 2020 All-Big 12 teams, as announced by the conference on Monday.
Along with Martin’s selection to the All-Big 12 Second Team, redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Kari Niblack earned honorable mention status from the conference.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Martin is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for West Virginia this year. She also leads WVU in steals this season, with 25, and is second in steals per game, with 1.3. With this year’s selection, she becomes the sixth Mountaineer in program history to earn a spot on a conference postseason team four times.
A two-time, All-Big 12 First Team Selection, Martin finished the 2019-20 regular season with 392 points and has amassed 1,980 points during her time at WVU. She needs 20 points to become the fourth 2,000-point scorer in program history. Martin also needs 22 points to pass Bria Holmes (2,001 points; 2013-16) for No. 3 on WVU’s all-time scoring list.
The 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, Niblack becomes the sixth Mountaineer to earn honorable mention honors from the Big 12. The Leesburg, Florida, native is averaging 10.3 points per game this year and is the Mountaineers’ leading rebounder, with 200. Her team-leading 61 blocked shots during the 2019-20 campaign are the third-most by a sophomore in program history.
Gondrezick’s honorable mention selection is the first of her career. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native leads the Mountaineers in scoring this season, averaging 15.3 points per game, while shooting 37.3 percent from the field. Gondrezick also is shooting a team-best 34.9 percent from 3-point range this season.