Tug Valley’s Caleb May along with Mingo Central standouts Daylin Goad and Isa Scales will get a chance to represent their respective schools one more time as the trio was selected to compete in the upcoming North/South All-Star Classics, with May getting the nod to compete in both the football and basketball game.
Goad and Isa Scales were named to the South team in the upcoming 2021 Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, which is sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association.
Goad was named First Team All-State in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a quarterback but due to only being able to play three games in the pandemic shortened 2020 season he was named Honorable mention.
Scales, who was a three-year starter for head coach Josh Sammons and the Miners, became one of the team’s most explosive playmakers the past two seasons and was also named Honorable Mention All-State both seasons.
May, who recently was named First Team All-State on the hardwood for the second consecutive season at Tug Valley, will be representing the South on the basketball roster as he was chosen to West Virginia Athletic Directors Association’s 2021 North-South All Star Classic field.
May was the leading scorer in all of Class A in 2021 averaging over 24 points per game and helped guide the Panthers to the Class A State Semifinals.
May, was one of the top multi-sport athletes each of the past two seasons as he was also named First Team All-State in football in 2019 and 2020, was initially left off the South football roster but will now be competing in the gridiron classic the afternoon following the hoops game.
May will take the court in the North-South basketball classic on Friday, June 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. Skills competitions (free throw, 3-point and dunk) will start at 6:00 p.m. and the game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Goad and Scales will join May the following day on Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium. The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin and will kick-off at 1 p.m.