LOGAN – Hailea Skeens set the tone early for the Sherman High School softball team in its game at Logan on Tuesday night.
Skeens hit a three-run homer in the first inning and it ended up being the difference as Sherman defeated the Lady Cats, 4-1, at Logan High School's Bea Orr Field.
The Tide improved to 3-0 on the season with the victory, while winless Logan dropped to 0-4.
Sherman pitcher Chloe Treadway hurled the complete game win for the Tide on the bump, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits with three walks and one hit batsman.
Treadway was able to get out of three jams, including two bases loaded pickles.
Harlee Quick suffered the loss on the hill for Logan. She also pitched a complete game, going seven innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Sherman coach Terri-Dawn Williams said it was a nice win. Counting earlier wins over Liberty-Raleigh (10-0) and Van (16-0), her Tide have now outscored their opponents 30-1 in three games.
“The home run by Skeens kind of set the tone for the game,” Williams said. “We kind of relaxed a little bit and we didn't hit the ball as well. We had some nice shots and Logan made some good plays.”
Skeens was 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs for Sherman. Bailey Lafferty and Zoey Steele were each 2 for 4. Kenzi Rinchich went 2 for 3 with on run knocked in.
Logan DP Chloe Bryant led the Lady Cats at the plate as she was 2 for 3.
Down 4-0, Logan scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth as Quick doubled and her courtesy runner Hannah Maynard scored on a hard smashing RBI single to center by freshman catcher Emilee Mullins.
After the Skeens three-run bomb in the first inning, Sherman had taken a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth with Rinchich's RBI single, which dropped safely to center field.
Logan was able to put two runners on in the bottom of the first and load up the bases in the second and fourth innings but failed to score all those times.
“We stranded a lot of runners,” Logan coach Jason Davis said. “We had the bases loaded twice and we couldn't get a run either time. We did get a run later. I think we are heading in the right direction. We have two players who are coming off basketball.”
Treadway retired the last eight Logan batters she faced, getting the Lady Cats in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to preserve the win.
“With all the jams that we were in, for us to only give up one run that was really good,” Williams said. “She pitched out of those jams pretty good. That really helped us but hopefully we won't get into jams like that all the time.”
The Lady Cats had started off the season with losses to Sissonville (13-1), Nitro (8-1) and Herbert Hoover (8-0).
“We were not able to scrimmage any heading into the season because of the recent snow but we scrimmaged ourselves the Saturday before,” Davis said. “We've played some really good teams.”
Logan is scheduled to play at Tug Valley on Wednesday, weather permitting. LHS then plays at Scott on Thursday, and at Belfry, Ky., on Friday before hosting Mingo Central on March 29 and Man on March 30.
Sherman heads to Tug Valley on Thursday night and then hosts sectional foe Buffalo on March 28 and Poca on March 29.
The Tide are once again set to play in a difficult Class A sectional this season with Man, Buffalo, Tug Valley and Van.