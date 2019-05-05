HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's football game Friday, Sept. 6, at Boise State will have a 9 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN2, the Mountain West Conference announced Thursday.
"Having this game carried on ESPN2 will only generate increased national exposure for our football program and will be great for those fans who are unable to make the trip," Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a HerdZone.com release.
The home-and-home series also has the Broncos playing Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Baseball
UTSA and Marshall are scheduled to begin a three-game Conference USA baseball series Friday at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center.
Games are 2 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
UTSA (21-24, 9-12 C-USA) has the league's second-leading hitter, Ryan Stacy, with a .382 average. The Roadrunners also have Bryan Arias hitting .353 and Bryan Sturges with a .342 average and 38 runs batted in.
The Roadrunners' top two pitchers are Karan Patel (3-5, 2.54 ERA) and Slater Foust (5-1, 3.28 ERA).
Marshall's Elvis Peralta Jr. has a .356 average, eight home runs and 36 RBI. Tucker Linder (.339) has reached base safely in 28 consecutive games and leads the team with 39 RBI. Erik Rodriguez is tied for second in the nation with seven triples.
Thundering Herd pitcher Joshua Shapiro is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA