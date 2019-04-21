HUNTINGTON - Marshall University men's basketball recruit Goran Miladinovic appears to be cut from the mold of former Thundering Herd player Ajdin Penava.
Miladinovic, a 7-footer, and 6-7 Marko Sarenac, were roommates at the Hoosac School in Hoosick, New York, who returned signed National Letters of Intent to Marshall on Thursday. According to the Hoosac School website (www.hoosac.org) it is a small coeducational college preparatory school with about 170 students for grades 8-12 and postgraduates.
Penava, a 6-9 forward from Bosnia, left Marshall with one year of eligibility remaining after the 2017-18 season to play professionally in Spain. As a junior he developed into an All-Conference USA third team selection and All-Defensive Team member who led the nation with 3.9 blocked shots per game while averaging 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Miladinovic, 19, averaged 13.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots this year as a Hoosac player who originally committed to Elon University in North Carolina before the Colonial Athletic Association school made a coaching change. He represented Montenegro at the 2017 FIBA U18 European Championships.
Internet reports list him as also spending time at Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In a HerdZone.com release Bojan Grubisic, a Hoosac assistant coach, said Miladinovic is a modern big guy.
"He's a big guy who can run like a guard," Grubisic said. "He's got a great mid-range shot and shoots well on free throws. He's good in the low post, great defensively and is a good pick and roll player."
Miladinovic signed just a few days after attending Marshall's end of season awards reception.
Sarenac, 19, is a native of Serbia who verbally committed to the Herd in November 2018. He also participated in the 2017 FIBA U18 European Championships.He averaged 19.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Hoosac Owls and can play multiple positions.
"Marko does everything," Grubisic said. "He's incredibly smart and reads the game well. He's a very smart guy. He's a great teammate and does it all - rebounding, steals. He plays one through four (positions)."
Marshall's recruiting class also includes early signee Dajour Rucker, a 6-6 forward from Cape Henry Collegiate School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Rucker was an all-state first team choice with senior season averages of 21.8 points and 11 rebounds a game.