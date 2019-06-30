HUNTINGTON - Marshall basketball standout Jon Elmore has seen plenty of success in Kelly green and white over the last four years.
Now, Elmore hopes to keep that going this summer.
Elmore announced on social media Thursday that he will play for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League, which runs from July 5 to July 15 in Las Vegas.
"I don't really have to go out and buy any new stuff," Elmore joked. "I can wear Marshall's Kelly green and white and I should fit in pretty well."
Elmore said he got the call on Wednesday around noon, which afforded him the opportunity that he's been wanting - a chance to show what he can do in the NBA Summer League.
That opportunity comes with a team that Elmore visited earlier this month, just days before the NBA Draft took place.
Elmore said he felt that showing during his workout helped his standing with the team, which led to the call.
"I felt like I showed them what I can do and what I'm capable of," Elmore said. "I'm excited because it's an opportunity to match up with some of these guys and show what I have. Whatever opportunity presents itself, I'm going to try to make the most of it."
That opportunity starts on Friday morning when Elmore flies to Boston and gets set for a five-day mini-camp in which he will take part in workouts and practices with fellow teammates for the summer league.
Following the mini-camp, the entire group flies to Las Vegas to ready themselves for play within the NBA Summer League. Boston will play in four games over the 10 days of the league, starting with a July 6 matchup against Philadelphia, which will start at 5:30 p.m. and be shown on ESPN.
"Something I've always dreamed of is playing in the NBA Summer League, and that is becoming reality," Elmore said. "It's fun and it's what your goal has been your entire life - to play professional basketball. You see how you stack up and what you need to work on or what is working for you. It's a really good opportunity."
The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Charleston native heads to the next level after becoming a record-setter within his home state on the collegiate level.
Elmore finished his career with 2,638 points and 783 assists, which set Marshall and Conference USA records. Elmore is the only player in NCAA history with 2,500 points and 750 assists, and he's also the only player to currently hold conference records in both categories.
Elmore led Marshall to a Conference USA Championship and the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory during the 2017-18 season before capping his record-breaking career by leading the Thundering Herd to a CollegeInsider.com Invitational Tournament title in 2018-19.