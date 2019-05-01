HD Media
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Marshall's softball team entered the weekend in a battle with Middle Tennessee for second place within the Conference USA East Division softball standings.
However, the pitching of Abbie Tolbert has now pushed the Herd within a game of first place in the division.
Tolbert allowed just four hits on Sunday and Sierra Huerta provided a big chunk of the Herd's offense as Marshall completed a sweep of the Blue Raiders with a 5-0 win in the series finale at Blue Raider Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
For the weekend, Tolbert did not allow a single run to Middle Tennessee, scattering five hits in 16 innings of work with three walks and 10 strikeouts while picking up all three wins for Marshall (31-17, 14-7 C-USA).
"Honestly, for me, I feel like Abbie's (Tolbert) performance this weekend was one of the most dominating performances I have seen," Marshall coach Megan Smith said in a release. "To be able to face them in all three games and to be as dominant as she was, is very unusual in this game. After this past week, I am really proud of how she bounced back and was incredible in all three games."
Much of the success also goes to the Herd defense, which did not commit an error in the three-game sweep of Middle Tennessee (25-24, 9-11 C-USA).
While pitching and defense were critical, Marshall's offense also found ways to put together runs, which built the lead for Tolbert.
Huerta got the offense going in the third inning, delivering a bases-loaded double to left-center which scored Rachel Pennington and Mya Stevenson, who reached base in all four plate appearances. She later capped the scoring with a solo home run in the seventh.
Stevenson, who homered three times on Saturday, also had an RBI single in the sixth. In 12 plate appearances this weekend, Stevenson reached base eight times while driving in eight runs as well.
Junior Blakely Burch also had an RBI double to score Chloe Lee in the fifth.
Marshall returns to action on Tuesday for a busy final week of the regular season. The Herd heads to Morehead State for a doubleheader on Tuesday before hosting Pitt on Wednesday. That precedes the Herd's final regular-season series - a Conference USA finale against Florida Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday with games starting at 1 p.m. each day.