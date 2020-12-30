SETH — Sherman High coach Aaron Pauley believes his squad can eclipse the .500 mark in 2021 and come closer to being a team that can advance out of their section and become a threat in regional play.
“We will be young and we’ll take some lumps early but I believe in our talent and our potential,” he said.
Sherman finished last season at (11-11), a stark improvement from the (1-22) campaign they posted in his first year as coach.
Gone is leading scorer and All-County shooter Chris Abbott.
“We will continue to run a four out and one in-style of offense and look for dribble-drives and ball screens,” said Pauley. “I think our offense will work better for us this year than last. Last year we were playing with two bigs which helped in some ways. This year, we’ll have five guys on the floor who can dribble and shoot from the perimeter. Last season, if our bigs set a ball screen it was likely a roll to the basket. This year we will have some options from that standpoint.”
He added, “If a 3-point shot is open, we’ll encourage a shot.”
Athletic seniors Alex Kirk and Wyatt Kincaid return with floor experience and Pauley says that returning junior leading scorer and All-County player Dalton Rollo will continue to show why Tide nation is so high on the guard.
“He’s a gifted kid who is smart and has basketball instincts you can’t really coach,” said Pauley. “We will look for him to be more aggressive with the ball in his hand and continue to create his own shots when that is needed. I need him to be a leader through his actions. He’s a great kid and he is smart and knows what we need from him. He’s focused and strives for success. His hardest critic is himself and we need him to put the mistake that he may make on the court behind him and focus on the next possession.”
Pauley said that he isn’t looking at his group of players and picking a top five who will continuously be the starting line-up.
“Last year I had nine or 10 lineups,” he said. “I won’t have a starting lineup for Tuesday until my practice ends on Monday.,” he said. “They style we play now, you have to play fast, be in shape and be willing to take an open shot. We have nine or 10 guys who can see varsity minutes. It is up to them. When you have that many guys fight for spots, it is a positive.”
Cameron Caldwell returns after transferring away for a season.
“He has a nice shot and has grown into his body,” Pauley said. “Logan Green and AJ Skeens have shown that they can handle some ball pressure and they are transitioning well into varsity minutes.”
Pauley mentioned junior Travis Cooper as a three or four player on the wing who will challenge for minutes.
Andrew Simpson is a freshman guard who had a nice middle school career that Pauley is excited about that could help out the varsity squad.
The Tide won’t have tremendous length but Pauley thinks that producing smaller, athletic lineups will pay dividends for Sherman.
“Our kids play hard and they’ve fought through adversity and I think that has built some team character,” he said. “I like kids who lead by example and not so much with words. I want to see you lead us, not tell me how you are going to do it.”
Cross-county rival Van remains on the schedule but Sherman has not scheduled Scott in 2021.
Pauley said that for Sherman to rise above sectional play, he needs to see a few elements.
“We have to develop more consistency,” he said. “The first part of last year, we were inconsistent for our first eight games. We weren’t used to playing fast or handling pressure for 32 minutes. We gave up six or eight points runs from our opponents. We had Point Pleasant and Scott early and we weren’t at that level to compete with them.”
The coach said that much of their team success will depend on how well players in elevated roles adapt.
“We’ll have guys getting major varsity minutes for the first time,” he said. “It is their turn to take the reigns and I believe they’re ready.”
Coach Pauley’s assistant coaches include; Duncan Breeden, Dennis Dye, Dave Henderson and Jake Adkins.