SETH — First year Head Football Coach Kevin Buzzard is an optimist and his positive outlook serves as a continuation of the groundwork put down by retired skipper Michael Showalter, who Buzzard served under as an assistant coach.
“The kids have responded really well and they are hungry to win and get back to the playoffs,” he said during a workout in July. “We expect to win and we all push each other toward that same goal.”
In that era, the Tide made three straight Class A playoff berths from 2016 through 2018, the first coming in 2016 when he was an assistant under retired coach J.D. Fairchild.
The school won playoff games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history in 2017-’18.
Sherman went (6-3) in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and narrowly missed post season play.
That was then — Sherman is focused on the “now.”
“It was a disappointment last season to not get in (the playoffs),” said Buzzard. “We are refocused and back at square one with our schedule in front of us like everyone else. We have a mentally and physically tough group of returners and they went through a pretty tough season last year and they’ll learn from that. We’re hungry and motivated. We are ready to prove it.”
For the Tide, it starts with returning 1,000-yard rusher C.J. Winnell who also was the team’s second leading tackler in 2020.
Winnell averaged 5.8 ypg and scored 11 TDs in just eight games for the Tide.
“He’s such a tough kid and he wants the ball every down which you like in a running back,” said Buzzard. “He’s the motor the team feeds off of. He’s a leader.”
As Sherman searched for a new quarterback to replace the graduated CVN All-County Player of the Year Davy Jarrell, Winnell took some snaps behind center as coaches evaluated their options.
In August, they are looking at multi-talented junior T.J. Hager at the position along with sophomore athlete Andrew Simpson. In the end, coaches felt Winnell was best served torturing would-be tacklers again with his physical style of running from the running back slot out of the maroon and gold’s Veer offense.
Buzzard said the roster stands at 33 and the offensive line is where there is the most competition. Sherman lost all-state lineman Hunter Bowling to graduation, who served as the anchor for the Tide.
“We’ve had some kids show up who didn’t play last year and even on the skilled side that has happened,” he said.
The offensive line will be anchored by returners Brad Craze, Seth Ward and Alex Williams. The trio gained invaluable experience a year ago and Coach Buzzard expects them to step out with quality efforts again in 2021.
The Tide’s CVN All-County third baseman Jarrod Butcher at 6-foot-2 215 brings athleticism to the offensive line and he is making an impact in early workouts, according to his coach.
“He’s an athlete and he’s competing for a tackle position,” Buzzard said. “He could play tight end or even receiver. He has those baseball hands but we think he can help us the most on the line and he just wants to help the team and we appreciate that attitude willingness to play where we need him the most.”
Junior Tristan Clemons brings size at 6-foot-3 285 to the Sherman line after not playing as a sophomore.
“Our offensive line is starting to gel and we are getting a more clear picture of what it will look like,” he said.
At receiver, Hager returns as the statistical leader with 11 catches a year ago but big-play wideout Colby Buzzard missed much of his junior year with an arm injury.
The speedster returns healthy and should see a big year for the Tide.
“I think he’s primed for big things and we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball,” Coach Buzzard added.
An interesting addition to the squad is senior Dalton Rollo, who stars as a CVN All-County basketball player for the Tide.
Rollo’s athleticism and “hands” skills make him perhaps a situational chess piece for Offensive Coordinator Willis Hensley. Coach Buzzard believes Rollo will be brought “up to speed” on technique for the position in a hurry.
On defense, Sherman will be led by an aggressive pair. In 2021, Winnell notched 86 tackles including three for a loss. Daniel “Bubba” Green’s 80/11.5 show his tenacious style that is infectious, according to the Tide coaching staff. Craze returns to anchor the defensive line where he notched 30/3 a year ago.
Colby Buzzard will assume kicking and punting duties.
Tide coaches know that Sherman can score points but they look to cut down on turnovers in 2021 and it will be up to their defense to match that effort for the team to ultimately reach their goals.
“We have faith in our kids and they know what we expect of them,” said Coach Buzzard. “We have some surprises in store for our fans this season and we’re ready to get out there and compete and have some fun.”
The Tide will take the field with a new look that starts with a fresh helmet paint scheme and new logo designs for 2021.
Sherman will host James Monroe at Zontini Field on Aug. 27 and will resume a series with cross-county foe Scott on Sept. 17 in West Madison.
Showdown for the Shovel
The ”Showdown for the Shovel” game with cross-county rival Van will be played at Van on Oct. 15. Sherman leads the all-time series (43-17).
The schools began the series in 1931 with Sherman prevailing, 60-0. After several years without playing the Tide, Van pulled out a 13-2 win in 1954 for then-Bulldog Coach Randall Cooper at Herschel Jarrell Field.
In a portion of Sherman’s Class AA years between 1981 and 1995, the teams did not play. The series resumed in 1996 with Sherman winning, 26-0, at Van.
Sherman’s assistant coaches and managers include: