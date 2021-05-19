CHAPMANVILLE — It was Chapmanville’s turn you could say.
Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium is getting a major upgrade with a new locker room, new press box and new restroom facilities.
Construction is currently under way and everything should be done and in place by August for the start of the upcoming 2021 high school football season.
The new locker room/football building is being built in front of the existing one in in front of the track and will be a much appreciated addition to Tiger Stadium.
Both Logan High School and Man High School have had upgrades to its football stadiums in recent years with new bleachers, locker rooms/football buildings and rest room facilities. Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field is also getting a second locker room built.
All three stadiums were carpeted with Field Turf prior to the 2015 season.
Chapmanville second-year coach James Barker said he’s thrilled to see the project take shape.
“Construction is going on right now,” Barker said. “We will have new locker rooms for the high school and middle school teams, but I’m sure what the fans will most appreciate, is that we are also getting new bathrooms. That’s probably the most exciting part. This will be a much needed upgrade.”
The remodeling job was due, Barker said.
“My dad and Rob Dial had been pushing for this for a decade plus,” Barker said. “We had a plan of what we wanted with some of the upgrades. We’re getting a new press box as well, so we’re going to have a lot of newer facilities down at the field this fall. We’re excited about it and we’re really appreciative to the Board of Education and all the board members. They really stepped up for us.”
The old locker room building, which was constructed in the 1990s, will still be used.
“The new building will house the high school and middle school locker rooms and there will be a hallway in between those two buildings,” Barker said.
Barker said the press box should be completed in the next month. The new one will be much more spacious and will replace old one which was small.
“The restroom facilities should also be done around the same time,” Barker said. “The main football building we were told should be done sometime in August. With all that being said, materials are so hard to come by right now and that’s a problem all over the country. So we aren’t sure if that will delay the process any. We don’t play our first home game until Week 3 of the season so we are hoping by that time it will be finished.”
One good thing about the new football building and its layout is that on game night players will emerge from the building, then right onto the track and then onto the field.
With the previous design and with the distance from the old locker room, players would gave to walk through crowds of people who stood in front of the concession stand.
“We’re lucky that we haven’t had any major issues with this before,” Barker said. “With the new locker room and the design, players will step directly onto the track and onto the field. So there is no going through crowds. Same thing for the officials. They will be able to step right onto the field from the referee room. This was a safety concern of mine and the board. So that’s why they are building it where they are building it.”
When complete, Tiger Stadium will be a first-class facility.
“We’re going to add some touches here and there and inside the locker room,” Barker said. “But we’re really excited about this. Once it is finished it will be one of the nicer facilities in the southern part of the state to watch a high school football game.”
CRHS did not use its old locker room much last season due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols Players instead showed up in uniform and used milk crates along the sideline for their gear.
“The first time we actually used our locker room last year was at halftime of the Wayne game. I was so upset I did not want anyone around me at that time,” Barker joked. “So we went inside and adjusted our game plan and played much better in the second half.”
Barker said this year’s three-week practice period will now be in July due to the high school baseball season running three weeks later this year into late June.
“We’ll start practicing on July 12 instead of July 5 when you are allowed to,” he said. “Generally the first week of July is vacation week for many around the Fourth of July. But when we get started we’re going to go hard and heavy. We’ll also be doing some 7 of 7s. This will go right into regular football practices in August. We’re not stopping. Once we get going on July we’re not stopping.”
Chapmanville will also be hosting its two football camps in July.
The Debbie Dingess Football Camp will be held at Harts Middle School on July 24.
Then then Jim Conley Football Camps is set for July 31 at Chapmanville.
The Tigers are also scheduled to host a home 7 on 7 football scrimmage on July 19 at Tiger Stadium.
“It will be a little bit different will all the construction going on so we’re not sure how that’s going to work but we want to have fans there,” Barker said of the 7 on 7.
CRHS is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season with a pair of road games — August 27 at Sissonville, then September 3 at Poca.
The home opener is set for September 10 against Winfield.
Chapmanville’s two out-of-conference games are home matchups against Mingo Central and Man in the final two weeks of the season.