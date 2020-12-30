It’s a long time coming but it looks like Chapmanville will be getting a new home locker room facility at Tiger Stadium.
Chapmanville Regional High School football coach James Barker made the announcement on his Twitter Page a few days ago.
“Santa came early for the Tigers,” Barker said in his Tweet. “The LCBOE voted two weeks ago that approved funding for a new locker room/ facilities building! Big things happening for the Tigers! Merry Christmas to all!”
Chapmanville seemed to be due for work at the football stadium as other county schools Logan and Man have had new construction projects completed in the last decade.
Last summer, Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium had new bleachers built as the old bleachers were deemed structurally unsafe following the 2019 season.
A few years before that, Logan had a new locker room and facilities building constructed. A new scoreboard was also added last year.
Down at Man High School, George A. Queen Memorial Field got a new locker room within the last few years, and ad new home locker room is planned on being built for the 2021 season. Man’s football stadium also got a new home grandstand in recent years and a new scoreboard, which was put into place for the 2020 season.
Prior to the 2015 high school football season, Chapmanville, Logan and Man all received Field Turf which was installed in time for the ‘15 season. The project, a join funding effort by the Logan County Commission and the Logan County Board of Education, cost a reported $2.5 million.
All three teams played abbreviated 2020 seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Man finished 4-4, while Chapmanville was 2-3 and Logan 2-4.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.