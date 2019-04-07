Just three weeks ago, Chapmanville Regional High School seniors Devin Collins, Jordan Kish and Brandon Elkins were leading the Tigers to their second straight Class AA state championship.
Next weekend, the Tiger trio will close out their prep careers in the 30th annual Scott Brown Little General Classic.
This year's all-star game, for top West Virginia high school seniors, will be split into two venues for the first time ever.
The 6-foot-8 Collins is set to play in the one at University High School in Morgantown on April 14. Kish and Elkins are scheduled to take part in the other all-star game on April 13, which will be held at the traditional home at the Beckley Convention Center.
The split was made this year to accommodate West Virginia University recruits Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride.
The 6-9 Tshiebwe, a five-star recruit from Kennedy Catholic, Pennsylvania, and McBride both have prior commitments that would prevent them from playing next Saturday in the all-star game in Beckley, so a second game was created and moved to next Sunday at University High.
Collins will team with Tshiebwe and McBride on the Employers' Innovative Network team, coached by Joe Schmidle of University High.
Others on the team are: Rodney Bucklew (University High); Bunky Brown (George Washington); Keandra King (Wheeling Park); Cam Selders (Morgantown); Seth Fallon (Parkersburg South); Greg Zummo (Notre Dame); Joel Robertson (Trinity) and Tanner Kennedy (Robert C. Byrd).
Tshiebwe averaged 23.5 points and 15 rebounds this season and recently recorded a double-double in the McDonald's All-American game. Kennedy Catholic won the Pennsylvania Class 6A state title this season.
McBride, a three-star 6-1 point guard, helped Cincinnati Moeller win the Ohio Division I state championship the past two seasons. He averaged 14 points and 4.1 assists this season.
Collins was a Class AA First-Team All-State selection this year for the 26-2 Tigers as he averaged 15.8 points per game. Kish was an Honorable Mention All-State pick.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said it's like icing on the cake to a great season to have three of his seniors play in the all-star games.
"It's a special team for all of those guys," Napier said. "They have an opportunity to put the finishing touches on their high school careers. It's a special honor for all of those guys. The game at University has a lot of Division I players and signees."
The opposing team in the University game will be coached by David Retton of Fairmont Senior. For one more game Retton will be on the opposing bench against Collins. Fairmont lost 60-46 last month to Collins and the Tigers in the Class AA state championship game, the second time in as many years the Polar Bears fell to CRHS in the state finals.
Retton's team has three standouts from Huntington Prep, including Louisville signee Quinn Slazinski, as well as Morehead State commit Anderson Mirambeaux from Teays Valley Christian.
There will also be a 3-point shootout and dunk contest in the all-star game at University.
Napier said Collins remains unsigned. Collins visited VMI recently.
"Devin still isn't committed anywhere," Napier said. "He also has some looks from Mount St. Mary's, which is Division I, and West Liberty, one of the top Division II teams. He also has a couple of Division I visits lined up."
Napier said the same about Kish and Elkins, who are still unsigned.
"Elkins has visited Glenville State and is supposed to be visiting West Liberty soon. He's also visited West Virginia Wesleyan," Napier said. "He's undecided too. Jordan is trying to decide whether he wants to play in college or not. He's really leaning toward the Citadel right now and going into the military."
-----
Employers' Innovative Network
Coach: Joe Schmidle, University High
Roster
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. (West Virginia signee)
Miles McBride, Moeller-Cincinnati (West Virginia signee)
Rodney Bucklew, University High
Bunky Brown, George Washington
Keandra King, Wheeling Park
Cam Selders, Morgantown
Seth Fallon, Parkersburg South
Devin Collins, Chapmanville
Greg Zummo, Notre Dame
Joel Robertson, Trinity
Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd
Midstate Automotive
Coach: David Retton, Fairmont Senior
Roster
Quinn Slazinski, Huntington Prep (Louisville signee)
Alex Dutranoy, Huntington Prep
Greg Tribble, Huntington Prep
Harry Morrice, Beckley Prep
Anderson Mirambeaux, Teays Valley Christian (Morehead State commit)
Mason Shiflett, Teays Valley Christian
Steven Verplanken, Teays Valley Christian
Bryce Radford, Woodrow Wilson
Danny Bickey, Woodrow Wilson
Joe Muto, Hurricane
Cavonte Duncan, Capital
Dasalis Jones, Fairmont Senior