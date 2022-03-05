CHAPMANVILLE – Seven years and seven sectional championships.
It's been quite a ride for the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team under seventh-year head coach Brad Napier.
The Tigers wrapped up their seventh straight sectional crown in the Napier era with Friday night's 78-46 win over Liberty-Raleigh at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Class AA No. 4-ranked Chapmanville (13-10) moves into next Thursday night's Region 3 co-final where the Tigers are set to host No. 2 Bluefield (18-5) with a state tournament bid on the line.
The Beavers were upset 58-44 by Wyoming East in their sectional final game, forcing them to go on the road at Chapmanville.
Liberty-Raleigh (9-12) will travel to Wyoming East (12-11) in the other Region 3 co-final game, also on Thursday night.
The Tigers, winners of the 2018 and 2019 Class AA state championships and a runner-up finish in 2017, are looking for their sixth trip to the state tourney under Napier. Chapmanville's bid for a 3-peat in 2020 was thwarted as the season was cut short in the regional round due to COVID issues.
The Tigers are an impressive 137-36, a winning clip of 79.1%, since Napier took the helm.
Chapmanville advanced to the Class AA state semifinals last year before falling to Williamstown.
“We've built a pretty good program here over the years we think,” Napier said. “Our foundation is pretty good. We've got some good young kids. We have guys who want to be good and expect to be good. That's the biggest thing.”
The Tigers dominated Liberty-Raleigh.
It was just 12-8 Chapmanville early, but the Tigers then went on a 13-4 run to grab a 25-8 lead after one quarter.
Chapmanville then coasted the rest of the way, leading 38-17 at the half and 54-28 after three.
Zion Blevins and Devon Workman led the Tigers' balanced attack with 13 points each. Isaac Butcher also broke into double figures in scoring with 10 points.
“I thought we came out pretty strong tonight,” Napier said. “We got into a little bit of foul trouble in the second quarter. That kind of slowed us down a little bit. In the third quarter we came out and finished the game off. We did a good job of not letting them get back into the game.”
Chapmanville was without starter and leading scorer Brody Dalton, who was nursing a broken bone in his finger which was suffered late in the regular season. He was dressed and was available to play in an emergency situation if needed.
Dalton should be ready to go for the Bluefield game.
“Brody has a broken finger,” Napier said. “He broke it here in the last game of the season against Wyoming East. We probably could have played him tonight but we didn't want to force the issue. The longer that we can hold him out the better that he will be. Each day gives him another day to heal. We're hoping that he will be a full go for the regional. It was a clean break but they were able to reset the bone. He wore a soft cast for a week. We've had the long layout and we were lucky to have that.”
Isaiah Smith tallied nine points for the Tigers as he hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Sam Leslie also had nine points for CRHS, while Drew Berry and Colton Craddock had eight each. Sam Miller had six and Landon Tomblin two.
Workman also netted three 3-pointers on the night.
Adam Drennen led the Raiders with 12 points. Ethan Williams and Resean Simms tossed in eight points apiece.
Leading by just four points, the Tigers made their move in the first quarter.
Smith's 3 upped the lead to 15-8. Workman followed with a layup to make it 17-8.
Later, Workman drilled an 18-footer and Leslie split from the free throw line as the Tigers led 25-12 after one.
Chapmanville then went on an 8-3 run to open the second. Berry finished off the run with a 3-ball as the Tigers led 33-15 with 2:07 left until halftime.
Smith then connected on a 22-foot 3 at the buzzer at the top of the key, giving the Tigers a commanding 38-17 cushion at the break.
The Tigers breezed in the second half, leading by as many as 34 points.
Napier emptied his bench in the fourth quarter.
It was the second straight year the Tigers beat Liberty-Raleigh in the sectional finals.
Chapmanville now has another opportunity to play in to the state tournament with home court advantage.
“Our guys love to play here at home,” Napier said. “We've played really well this year. Our guys expect to win and we expect to make it to the state tournament. That's big thing. Everyone wants to go to the state tournament but everyone don't expect to go. I think our guys expect to be there every year.”
Bluefield, a storied program, will be a tough regional foe.
The Beavers have played a tough schedule other losses this season coming to Beckley (51-47), Wyoming East (62-59 OT) and Mount View (53-50).
Top Beaver players are RJ Hairston, Caleb Fuller, Jamel Floyd, Chance Johnson and Ja'eon Flack.
“Bluefield has been highly ranked all year and they have a good program,” Napier said. “They were a semifinal team a year ago at the state tournament and they have pretty much their whole team back. They have an experienced group of kids. We'll definitely have our work cut out.”