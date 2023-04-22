CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville baseball team hosted sectional foe Wayne at Ted Ellis Field Friday night in the Larry Keith "Daffer" Coffindaffer Memorial Tournament, and the Tigers blew past the visiting Pioneers by a final score of 7-0.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first after two Wayne errors allowed Talan Thompson and Luke Knight to score, and then Brody Dalton crossed home plate off a balk by Pioneers pitcher Eli Steele.
Chapmanville upped their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning via a two-run double by Brody Dalton.
A run-scoring single by Braylon Moore increased the Tigers' advantage to 6-0 in the home half of the third, and then the hosts added another run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Knight to reach the final score of 7-0.
Knight went 3-4 at the dish for CRHS with a triple and an RBI. Moore was 2-3 with an RBI of his own. Dalton (one double, three RBI), Joey Canterbury (one double), Trey Butcher, and Eli Surgoine each had one hit.
Jacob Topping (6.2 innings, 11 Ks, two walks, two hits, no ER) pitched and got the win for Chapmanville. Ian Plumley tossed one tenth of an inning in relief.
Wayne's only two hits as a team on the night came from Logan Prater and Fisher Fry.
Steele was handed the loss on the mound for the Pioneers, going three innings with one walk and surrendering five earned runs along with eight hits.
"This is a good win for us," Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes said afterward. "They're a good ball club. They're tough outs, they give you good at-bats. Jacob (Topping) was on the mound again. We wanted to give him a shot at them. Jacob's our guy. He's throwing well and doing a lot of good things."
Rakes continued to give kudos to Topping for the way he pitched on Friday.
"Every time I put him out there, he does his job," Rakes said. "I told him out there in the huddle tonight, you know, two of the bigger improvements for Jacob is the fact that he's getting his off-speed stuff over, and he's starting to get the mentality of a pitcher. When he gets in trouble, he doesn't panic. He just does his job and gets people out and left a lot of guys on base tonight."
Despite the defeat, Wayne head coach Adam Adkins praised two of his players in particular for making adjustments in the contest.
"I talked to them quick in the huddle, a couple of players making adjustments like I told my leadoff hitter, he did really well throughout the game," Adkins said. "He made adjustments. He's one that hit the ball really well throughout the whole game. I had my relief pitcher, my freshman, number 28 came in, Riley (Brown), he stepped up really big to get us some shutout innings. Kept us in the game."
Chapmanville improved to an overall record of 16-2 on the 2023 season with the win while Wayne fell to 10-9.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
CRHS: 3 2 1 0 0 1 - 7 9 4
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.