The Chapmanville baseball team won three of its first four contests last week, earning a 3-1 overall record to start the 2023 season.

They erupted for 21 runs last Monday in a 21-3 win at Lincoln County before going to Winfield the next day and emerging victorious 11-9. They added another road win at Sissonville last Thursday by a score of 6-5 but then dropped a 7-6 affair to Robert C. Byrd in Logan on Saturday.

