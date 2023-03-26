The Chapmanville baseball team won three of its first four contests last week, earning a 3-1 overall record to start the 2023 season.
They erupted for 21 runs last Monday in a 21-3 win at Lincoln County before going to Winfield the next day and emerging victorious 11-9. They added another road win at Sissonville last Thursday by a score of 6-5 but then dropped a 7-6 affair to Robert C. Byrd in Logan on Saturday.
CHAPMANVILLE 21 LINCOLN COUNTY 3
The Tigers hit the road to Lincoln County to open the year last Monday, and they battered the Panthers by a final count of 21-3.
Chapmanville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but they put up seven runs in the second frame including a grand slam from West Virginia University commit Brody Dalton in route to a 7-0 cushion.
After scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth, CRHS went off for 10 runs in the top of the fifth.
Trey Butcher was two-for-two at the plate with an RBI for the Tigers. Andrew Farley was two-for-four with a double while driving in five runs. Corey Johnson was two-for-four with an RBI of his own. Talan Thompson, Joey Canterbury, and Eli Surgoine each had a double while Dalton's one hit was the grand slam.
Johnson was credited with the win for CRHS, tossing 4.2 innings and giving up three hits and no earned runs while fanning five batters and walking four.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 1 7 2 1 10 - 21 10 1
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 4 8
CHAPMANVILLE 11 WINFIELD 9
Chapmanville's offense stayed hot last Tuesday as they went to Winfield and won again, this time by an 11-9 count.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first to lead 2-0, but three Generals crossed home plate in the home half of the inning including a two-run homer to center field by Brett Bumgarner, and they led 3-2 after one.
It was a 4-4 contest after three innings, and it stayed that way until CRHS jumped in front 6-4 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. They plated two more in the sixth frame to lead 8-4 before a Winfield run in the bottom half made it 8-5.
Chapmanville scored three more runs in the top of the seventh to lead 11-5. The Generals put up a four-spot in the bottom of the seventh, but their rally fell short.
Luke Knight was a perfect four-for-four at the dish for the Tigers with a double and an RBI. Trey Butcher went three-for-four with two RBI and a double. Talan Thompson (one RBI) and Andrew Farley each had two hits and a double while Joey Canterbury (two RBI) and Braylon Moore (one RBI) also had two hits a piece.
Jacob Topping pitched 5.2 innings and got the victory for Chapmanville and struck out five batters and walked five while giving up four hits and three earned runs. He also had a hit with an RBI at the plate. Ian Plumley tossed 1.1 innings with a strikeout and two walks, and he gave up two hits and an earned run.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 0 2 0 2 2 3 - 11 17 6
WHS: 3 1 0 0 0 1 4 - 9 5 1
CHAPMANVILLE 6 SISSONVILLE 5
The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season as they won their third consecutive game at Sissonville on Thursday, 6-5.
CRHS scored a pair of runs in both the first and second frames to lead 4-0. The Indians got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers scored two more in the fourth to increase their lead to five at 6-1.
Sissonville plated a run in the sixth inning and three in the seventh, but they fell just short as Chapmanville held on for the one run win.
Talan Thompson went two-for-four with a double and three RBI for CRHS, and Luke Knight was two-for-three with a two-bagger of his own. Brody Dalton and Andrew Farley each had two hits and drove in a run.
Braylon Moore got the win for the Tigers and threw 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking two while giving up two earned runs and six hits. Ian Plumley pitched a frame and surrendered three hits while fanning two Indians. Farley got the save and struck out a batter.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 9 2
SHS: 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 - 5 9 3
ROBERT C. BYRD 7 CHAPMANVILLE 6
Head coach Josh Rakes' team dropped their first game of the year on Saturday as they faced off against Robert C. Byrd at Logan High School but lost by a 7-6 final score.
The Tigers led 6-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, but that is when the visiting Eagles used four RBI singles to plate six runs and tie the contest at 6-all.
A throwing error from Chapmanville's Talan Thompson sent another Eagle run home to score in the top of the seventh, and Robert C. Byrd took a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers failed to make a rally in the bottom half of the frame, and they fell by a single run. Andrew Farley (two RBI) and Eli Surgoine had the only two hits for CRHS on the day.
Jacob Topping pitched four innings for the Tigers and gave up one hit without a run while fanning two Eagles. Ian Plumley tossed 2.2 frames and took the loss for Chapmanville despite striking out four and giving up one hit.
"We just have to learn from it," Rakes said after the game. "It's disappointing, and, again, credit to Robert C. Byrd. They stuck with it. We have to turn the page. It's a long season."
Score by innings:
RCBHS: 0 0 0 0 6 0 1 - 7 6 4
CRHS: 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 - 6 2 2