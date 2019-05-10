CHAPMANVILLE - A day before, Mingo Central pitching ace Andrew Allen had pin-point control as the Miners upset Logan 2-1 on the road in the opening game of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament on Monday.
Mingo Central's pitchers had no such luck on Tuesday evening at Chapmanville as the Miners walked six batters and hit four others as the Class AA No. 7-ranked Tigers rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings at Chapmanville Regional High School's Ted Ellis Field.
Of the 10 free passes to Chapmanville batters, seven of them scored.
Chapmanville (19-8), the number two seed, moved on to play top seed and No. 3-ranked Scott (23-4) on Thursday night in Madison for the right to play in Saturday afternoon's sectional championship game. The tournament favorite Skyhawks squeaked past No. 4 seed Lincoln County, 4-3, on Monday at home.
Six-seeded Mingo Central (10-17) dropped down to the loser's bracket of the double elimination tournament where the Miners were slated to play at No. 5 Man (14-8-1) on Wednesday night.
Chapmanville plated three runs in the top of the first inning of Mingo Central starter Daylin Goad, the added three more in the second inning as Goad was taken out of the game in favor of relief pitcher Tyler Dotson.
Goad allowed six runs on just one hit in an inning-plus of work, walking three, hitting two batters and striking out one.
After taking the 6-0 lead, the Tigers plated five more in the bottom of the fourth to close out the scoring.
While Mingo Central's pitchers were having control issues, Chapmanville senior ace hurler Conner Mullins was masterful, striking out 12 batters in 4 2/3 innings of work, giving up just one hit and issuing no walks. He had seven straight strikeouts at one point, striking out the side in the first and third innings.
Evan Plumley came on in relief in the fifth, allowing a single to Levi Davis, then striking out Tyler Ooten to end the game.
Goad had Mingo Central's other hit, a leadoff single in the top of the second inning.
Chapmanville had seven hits in the game.
Brennan Williams had an RBI single and also drove in two more runs on fielder's choice plays.
Casey Hurley, Plumley and Garrett Adkins all singled and drove in one run apiece. Mullins and J.D. Ferrell also had singles. Chase Berry had two RBIs in the game, one on a fielder's choice and the other when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning.
Neither team committed an error in the game. It was the second straight error-free game by the Miners in the sectional tournament.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com