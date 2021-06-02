CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team breezed past the Mingo Central Miners, 11-1, in Monday’s Class AA sectional tournament opener at Chapmanville’s Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers (10-18) advanced to play in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket game at county rival Logan, while the Miners (2-12) dropped into the loser’s bracket.
Chapmanville led just 2-0 after scoring single runs in each of the first two innings.
Mingo Central then plated a run in the top of the fourth to trim the deficit to 2-1.
The Tigers then pushed five runs across in the bottom of the fourth to go up 7-1, then added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Will Kirkendoll led the Tigers’ 10-hit attack as he was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Brody Dalton added a double and three RBIs, while Seth Workman went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
Trey Butcher, Tyson Thompson, Brayden Little and Jaxson Turner each had a single. Little also knocked in one run.
Wellman, Ooten and Dove all had singles for the Miners.
Kirkendoll pitched the complete game win on the mound for the Tigers, going six innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Ooten was the starting and losing pitcher for Mingo Central. He lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Wellman and Dylan Goad pitched in relief.
The Miners had three errors in the game to none for the Tigers.
