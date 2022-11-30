MARTIN COUNTY, KY — Brad Napier and his Chapmanville Tigers traveled along with their Logan County counterpart, in Logan High to the Zip Zone Classic near Inez at Martin County school over the weekend.
Chapmanville fell in a contest against the Pikeville Panthers 70-54.
Pikeville went on a tear last season. The Panthers finished the year with a (32-3) overall record and lost in the Kentucky state tournament in the Elite Eight portion against George Rogers Clark who went on to win the state title. Pikeville is coming into this year regarded as one of the best teams in the state of Kentucky.
Coach Napier is still relieved to see his team playing well during a loss.
“We only had five turnovers and we played at an extremely fast pace — I was happy to see that,” said Napier. “We were playing a really good Pikeville team who had been practicing since the second week of October.”
Early season bugs caught up to the Tigers as coach Napier expressed that his team was not in full form just as of yet.
“We ran out of gas towards the end — With only nine days of practice under our belts, that was expected — our defense was solid for as early as it is, and we saw some things we need to work on, but we have plenty of time for that.”
The Tiger’s season is just over a week away and they look to get ready for a battle of the Tigers against Elkins on Dec. 10.
Napier is optimistic that his team has what it takes to make an exceptionally good run this season after what he saw from his squad in Kentucky.
“Our older guys looked really good — We will just continue to work on developing our bench and getting the younger guys more comfortable with experience,” said Napier. “This year the sky is truly the limit for this team.”