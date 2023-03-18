CHARLESTON -- Coach Brad Napier's Chapmanville Tigers are playing for a state championship once again.
The Tigers weathered a fourth-quarter run from Bluefield in the Class AA semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and defeated the Beavers 57-50 on Friday night.
As a result, Chapmanville will now have a shot at a third state title under Napier against Charleston Catholic on Saturday in the Class AA title game.
The Irish won a 57-54 nail-biter over previously 25-0 Williamstown in the other AA semifinal on Friday.
The Tigers got out to an early 10-4 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter after buckets from Zion Blevins and Sam Miller, and they went into the second with a 13-8 edge following a 3 from Miller with 22 seconds left in the frame.
Chapmanville held an 18-13 lead with 6:01 left in the first half after a jumper from Brody Dalton, but a 9-4 run by Bluefield tied the contest at 22-all with 2:29 left until the break thanks to a basket from Kam'Ron Gore.
The Tigers led 24-22 at halftime via a Dalton layup with seven seconds left on the second-quarter clock.
Up 30-28 in the third, Chapmanville went on a 6-0 run to lead 36-28 at the 3:23 mark of the quarter, capped off by another score from Dalton.
The Tigers built their cushion to 11 points at 41-30 with 1:43 left in the third period, but saw their lead reduced to eight at 43-35 going into the fourth as the Beavers' Caleb Fuller drilled a triple with one second left on the clock.
The Beavers went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 43-43 with 5:18 left in the game after a 3 from Gore, but Chapmanville came up big down the stretch.
The Tigers closed the contest on a 14-7 run thanks to two big 3s from Sal Dean as well as clutch points from Blevins and escaped with a 57-50 victory, earning a spot in the Class AA title game.
Dean finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, along with five assists and a block for Chapmanville. Dalton had 14 points and seven boards, with two assists and two steals. Blevins added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds with five blocks, two assists and a steal.
Miller had nine points off the bench for the Tigers and four rebounds, while Isaiah Smith tallied two points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
"That was a war from the very start," Napier said. "We knew it would be. I told our guys, we had to play better than probably we've played all year. I thought we did that. Our defense was really, really good. We executed offense when we needed to. We ran our sets probably better than we have all year as far as execution, and it was in crucial situations."
Napier said his team did what it had to do at the right times.
He knew that, to beat a team like Bluefield, you had to be on your "A" game, and he thought his Tigers were on their "A" game on Friday.
"We had a great shootaround this morning," Napier said. "The guys were really focused, and we had a good practice yesterday as well. I kind of felt like we were going to play well."
Now, the only thing standing between Chapmanville and another state championship is the 20-5 Irish.
Napier knows that they're a very good defensive team, and he is aware that it's going to be another battle.
"They got a couple kids that can really play at a high level," Napier said. "The (Jayallen) Turner kid is just a phenomenal athlete. It's going to be another war. They're in the championship game just like us for a reason, because they're pretty good. We think we're pretty good. I know they're pretty good. I've watched them play multiple games this year, and there's nobody in the state in any class that plays any harder, that plays any better defensively than Catholic."
Chapmanville improved to 22-3, while Bluefield's campaign came to a halt at 19-8. Tipoff between the Tigers and the Irish is at 5 p.m. on Saturday from Charleston for all the marbles in Class AA.
Score by quarters:
CRHS: 13 11 19 14 - 57
BHS: 8 14 13 15 - 50
Scoring:
CRHS: S. Dean 19, B. Dalton 14, Z. Blevins 13, S. Miller 9, I. Smith 2
BHS: R.J. Hairston 15, K. Gore 11, C. Fuller 11, W. Looney 9, B. Fong 3, S. Fields 1