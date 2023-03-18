Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Coach Brad Napier's Chapmanville Tigers are playing for a state championship once again.

The Tigers weathered a fourth-quarter run from Bluefield in the Class AA semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and defeated the Beavers 57-50 on Friday night.

