The Class AA No. 5-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team scored a win at Nitro on Friday night in a low-scoring 45-28 game.
Zion Blevins led the Tigers with 18 points.
The Tigers led 22-20 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 13-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Chapmanville improved to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in Cardinal Conference play.
Trevor Lowe led Nitro (4-6) with 11 points.
Chapmanville was able to bounce back from last Tuesday’s 76-42 loss at rival Scott.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at Herbert Hoover on Tuesday night, weather permitting.
CRHS then is set to host the three-day Country Roads Classic Jan. 20-22 at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The tentative schedule is set but that may change due to COVID and other issues.
Action is set to begin on Jan. 20 as Teays Valley takes on Liberty Heights at 7:30 p.m.
Three games are slated for Jan. 21. Wayne Middle School takes on Chapmanville Middle School at 5:30. Liberty Heights then takes on the Miller School out of Virginia at 7 p.m. Then host Chapmanville plays Dohn Prep in the finale at 8:30 p.m.
Five games are on tap for Saturday, Jan. 22.
Dohn Prep plays the Miller School in the opener at 3 p.m.
Game 2 has the Chapmanville JV squad taking on the Tug Valley JV team at 4:15.
Then at 5:30, Harts Middle School squares off with South Side Middle School.
Tug Valley plays Capital at 7 in Game 2.
Then in the 8:30 finale, Chapmanville takes on Grafton.
The Miller School is led by former Man High School standout Austin Ball, a 6-foot-7 junior center. He led the Hillbillies to the Class A state championship in the abbreviated 2021 season.
Chapmanville rose from sixth to No. 5 in this week’s Class AA poll.
Poca remains the No. 1-ranked team. Bluefield is second, St. Marys third and Williamstown fourth. Ravenswood is sixth, South Harrison seventh, Charleston Catholic eighth, Mingo Central ninth and Wyoming East 10th.
