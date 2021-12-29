The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team finished 0-2 last week in the Dobyns Bennett Classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, dropped to 3-2 on the season with the pair of losses.
Chapmanville closed out tourney play on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with a 67-52 loss to Greeneville, Tenn.
Greeneville’s Green Devils, ranked No. 19 in the Volunteer State, improved to 8-3.
Zion Blevins led Chapmanville with a 27-point effort. He nailed a trio of 3-pointers in the game.
Isaiah Smith and Brody Dalton also broke into double digits in scoring for the Tigers, netting 12 and 10 points respectively. All of Smith’s points came on four 3s.
Colton Craddock added four points for CRHS. Sam Leslie had three and Issac Butcher two.
Jakobi Gillispie led the Green Devils with 25 points.
Greeneville raced out to a 22-2 lead over Chapmanville after one quarter of play. The Green Devils then led 33-23 at the half as the Tigers outscored them 21-11.
Greeneville led 45-31 after three.
The Tigers lost 76-68 to Morristown East, Tenn., in the opener of the Dobyns Bennett Classic on Monday, Dec. 20 in Kingsport, Tenn.
Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 28 points. Zion Blevins also reached double figures in scoring with 14 points.
Devon Workman tossed in seven points, while Colton Craddock and Sam Leslie netted six each. Isaiah Smith had five points and Issac Butcher two.
Dalton sank a pair of 3s for Chapmanville.
Micah Simpson led Morristown East (6-1) with 40 points. He sank five 3-pointers on the night.
The Tigers led 22-12 after one quarter and 35-31 at the half.
Morristown East then outscored CRHS 20-16 in the third to tie the game up at 41.
Chapmanville was then outscored 25-17 in the fourth period.
The Tigers are slated to return to the state of Tennessee after Christmas for the King of the Smokies Christmas Tournament, Dec. 28-30, at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
On Dec. 28, the Tigers were set to open play against Gallatin, Tenn.
Chapmanville will then play either Friendship Christian, Tenn., or North Sand, Ala., on Dec. 29 at noon.
The Tigers’ final game is set for Dec. 30.
Cooke County, Tenn., and Western (Ky.) are the other teams in the six-team field.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (3-2, 1-0):
Dec. 10: vs. Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 45-38
Dec. 11: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 51-44
Dec. 16: *Sissonville, W 77-35
Dec. 20: vs. Morristown East, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 68-76
Dec. 21: vs. Greeneville, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 52-67
Dec. 28: vs. Gallatin, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Dec. 29: vs. Friendship Christian, Tenn./North Sand, Ala. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Dec. 30: vs. TBA (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), TBA
Jan. 4: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: *Logan, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 22: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 25: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game