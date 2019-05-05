CHAPMANVILLE - Brandon Elkins probably could have been a star on another team.
He probably could have been a 20-point a game scorer and a headline grabber.
With those kinds of stats, he could have maybe even been a First-State All-State player.
But that's not who he is.
Elkins accepted his role in his two years with the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team, put his ego in check and did what he had to do to put the collective team effort above everything else.
It all paid off for Elkins in those two years as he helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back Class AA state championships.
Then came the ultimate payoff on Friday. A collegiate basketball scholarship.
Elkins, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball at Division II Glenville State College.
Elkins was surrounded by Chapmanville Regional High School staff, family and friends as he put his John Hancock on the paper, making it official.
Elkins, who played his first two years at Scott High School before transferring to Chapmanville, said he's trilled to be able to play at Glenville.
"I like their coaches. They are young and energetic," he said. "I really like the way the program is going. Their athletic facilities are top notch. They have to have some of the top D2 athletic facilities in the nation. I think the program has a bright future ahead with what players are coming back and with the recruiting class that's coming in."
At Chapmanville, Elkins mostly played the three or four positions at forward but at the collegiate level he will most likely be a shooting guard.
"I think they will have be as the two," Elkins said. "In high school, my height and size put me at the three or four. In college, I'll be a two or three, so I'll have to get my ball handling back up to speed and I'll be continuing to work on my shooting."
Elkins brought a lot of versatility to the Tigers, sometimes being the sixth man off the bench and sometimes filling a starting role. Elkins was a tenacious defender, could pop out and shoot the 3 or mix it up down low on the blocks if needed.
"We had six college basketball players on our team this year," Elkins said. "We didn't know who was going to start in any game. Me or (Jordan) Kish would start but halfway through the season I really accepted that role of whenever I went into the game and playing defense and defending their best player and scoring when I could."
Being the team player that he was, Elkins said being a role player on a championship team was way more rewarding than being a top scorer on a .500 squad.
"Not trying to be cocky but people don't know what I sacrificed," he said. "Last year, I was a littler role player but this year I was a big part of the team. I really earned my way into that. It was hard but it worked out for me."
Chapmanville assistant coach Tracy Dempsey said Elkins accepted his role well.
"He could have went to another team and averaged 20 points a game," said Dempsey, standing in for head coach Brad Napier, who was away on Friday. "All of our kids bought into that. We told the kids at the beginning of the year that we won't have anyone average 25 points a game because there are too many good players."
Dempsey said Elkins' versatility was prized.
"He could go inside, shoot the 3s or guard the other team's best player," he said. "We had him guard Fairmont's best player, Jalen Bridges, in the championship game. He started out guarding him and was assigned to do that. He did a great job. He went a quarter or so without scoring. Brandon told us before the game that he could guard him. He provided matchup problems. If they put a smaller guard on him he would just post up on him. He gave us a lot of versatility."
As the season progressed, it became apparent the Tigers would probably repeat as state champs.
Fairmont and other teams were still out there, however.
The Tigers, No. 1-ranked all year and only taking a pair of losses to out-of-state powerhouses in out-of-state tournaments, had beaten the Polar Bears 49-46 in Chapmanville's pre-Christmas tournament championship finals - a game Elkins calls one of the worst games the team played all year. Still, with a three-point win over the No. 2-ranked team in the state and not playing up to par, that had to bode well for Chapmanville.
"We had high expectations from the beginning of the season," Elkins said. "We wanted to win it but we weren't sure. We kept preparing for them (Fairmont). We thought it was going to be them (in the finals). After the sectionals, we had a lot of confidence."
Elkins leaves Chapmanville with a smile on his face and lifetime memories of winning the two state championships.
"These guys took me in and became my friends," he said. "The coaches took me in and helped me and changed the way I played and worked with me."
Elkins said he wants to possibly study exercise physiology at Glenville State with the hopes of someday becoming a physical therapist.
"I still want to explore my options," he said.
MORE OFFERS FOR OBINNA: The Division I offers continue to keep pouring for Chapmanville's Obinna Killen, a 6-foot-9 rising senior center for the Tigers.
The latest two are from Rhode Island and Evansville.
Killen Tweeted out the news on Friday.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from Rhode Island University," Killen said. "Blessed to pick up another offer from Evansville University."
Killen, a First-Team All-Stater, has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron to name just a few.
Killen, a fantastic rim protector, nearly had a triple-double in Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks,
Chapmanville (26-2), making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament and third appearance in a row in the state finals, closed out another storybook championship season on winning streaks of 48 against in-state competition dating back to 2017, and of 15 games in a row overall.
Killen joined teammates Andrew Shull and Devin Collins on the all-tournament team.
