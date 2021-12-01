CHAPMANVILLE — So far so good for the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team.
Fresh off a 9-7 season in 2021 and a berth in the Class AA state semifinals, the Tigers’ prospects look good for the upcoming 2021-22 round ball campaign.
Chapmanville has all five starters back from last season, including junior Brody Dalton, a Second-Team All-State pick from a year ago, who averaged 16 points a game.
Also back are 6-6 Zion Blevins, point guard Devon Workman, shooting guard Isaiah Smith and forward Colton Craddock.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do but these guys are giving us max effort as usual,” CRHS coach Brad Napier said. “They are focused and they want to be good. That’s always a good start. We’ve got a long way to go before our first game. We have some time to work on that. But I think we have a good mind frame right now.”
Napier said his team played a lot and traveled a lot over the summer.
“We’ve played a ton of games,” he said. “We’ve played between 50-60 games from the end of last year until now. That’s given our guys a ton of confidence. We played all over from South Carolina to Tennessee to Kentucky.”
Chapmanville is set to open the season with the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, slated for Dec. 10-11 at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Due to the delay of the season last year, the Bob Runyon tourney was canceled.
Normally a Christmas-time tournament, it’s now a tip-off type of event.
Man plays Mount View in the Bob Runyon opener on Dec. 10 and the host Tigers battle with Beth Haven Christian in the nightcap.
The two winners meet on Dec. 11 in the finals, setting up the possibility of a Man/Chapmanville championship game match-up. The Billies, the defending Class A state champs, do not play the Tigers during the regular season.
“We had to change some things around this year with the Bob Runyon tourney,” Napier said. “We got invited to a couple of showcases in Tennessee and we had to be creative in keeping our own home tourney. I’m excited to open up with the Bob Runyon tourney since we didn’t get to have it last year. All those teams are pretty solid teams. Mount View is going to have a really solid team this year. They have four starters back.”
TIGERS ON TOP OF ROCKY TOP: Chapmanville is scheduled to play in two holiday tournaments in Tennessee over Christmas break.
First off, the Tigers play Dec. 20-21 at the Dobyns Bennett Classic, in Kingsport, Tenn.
Then after Christmas, Chapmanville takes part in the King of the Smokies Tournament, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. It’s a holiday tourney Chapmanville has played in before in years past.
“We open up with Morristown East in the first Tennessee tournament,” Napier said. “They were a state tournament team in Tennessee last year. They have a 6-9 kid who has already signed with East Tennessee State. Then we play Greeneville and they are the defending Class AA state champions in the state of Tennessee. This tournament is a showcase. Then we go to the Pigeon Forge tourney after Christmas and we get three games there and that’s in an actual tournament format.”
The Tigers did not get to travel out of state last season.
“We like it and we get to see different kinds of competition at different levels and plus you get your guys some exposure,” Napier said. “Those guys help you once the state tournament comes around. We go and stay in hotels and when we do that at the state tournament it’s normal for these guys.”
The Tigers are set to host a second tournament, the Country Roads Classic, Jan. 20-22.
CRHS last hosted the event two years ago.