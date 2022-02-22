The Chapmanville boys' basketball team lost a 66-62 overtime heartbreaker on the road at Wyoming East on Friday night.
Zion Blevins led the Tigers with 22 points. He also hit a pair of 3-point shots.
Devon Workman poured in 18 points, while Brody Dalton had eight, Sam Leslie five, Colton Craddock four and Drew Berry three.
Garrett Mitchell paced the Warriors with 20 points. Cole Lambert had 18.
The Tigers (11-10) were slated to host Wyoming East in a rematch on Tuesday night in the home finale.
CRHS beat Wyoming East, a regional opponent, in last year's region co-final game.
Chapmanville is ranked No. 4 in the state this week in Class AA. Poca is first, Bluefield second and St. Marys third. Ravenswood is fifth, Charleston Catholic sixth, Wyoming East seventh, Williamstown eighth, South Harrison ninth and Buffalo 10th.
CHAPMANVILLE 66, SCOTT 63: Devon Workman hit a corner 3-pointer with one second left, lifting the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team to a 66-63 win over the rival Scott Skyhawks on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Chapmanvlle's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Workman finished with 10 points on the night. Zion Blevins and Brody Dalton led the Tigers with 19 and 18 points respectively.
Colton Craddock tallied seven points, while Isaac Butcher, Isaiah Smith and Sam Leslie netted four each.
Isaac Setser paced Scott's balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Reece Carden also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points. Cavin White finished with 11 points.
Braxton Dolin had nine points and Jayden Sharps eight. Jaren Gaiter had six and Landon Stone four.
Sharps and White each netted a pair of 3-pointers.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com