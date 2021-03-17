CHAPMANVILLE — The youthful Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team put up a good fight but eventually fell 57-45 to Class AAA No. 4-ranked Nitro on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference while the Wildcats upped their mark to 3-0, 2-0.
Chapmanville held down Nitro’s high scoring offense and made it interesting, trailing only 44-40 after three quarters of play.
Nitro then went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth and pulled away for the win.
Joseph Udoh, a 6-foot-9 senior center and transfer from Sissonville, led Nitro with 18 points. Kolton Painter tossed in 16, while Bryce Myers, another Sissonville transfer, had nine and Trevor Lowe eight.
Devin Workman led Chapmanville with 10 points. Brody Dalton had nine, Isiah Smith eight and freshman Zion Blevins and Isiah Fleming had six points each. Hunter Jeffrey, Trey Butcher and Isaac Butcher had two points apiece.
Udoh got the fourth quarter run started by completing an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Wildcats on top 47-40 with 7:41 left.
Painter then drilled a 3 and followed with a steal and score as Nitro led 52-40. Trevor Lowe’s inside bucket then made it a 54-40 game with 5:23 left.
Ballgame.
Chapmanville hung around for three and a half quarters, trailing only 12-11 after the first quarter and 26-23 at the half.
Nitro then started the third quarter with a 7-0 run, capped off by Painter’s 3-pointer, to take a 35-26 lead. Lowe followed with a bucket to put the Wildcats up 11 at 37-26 with 4:22 showing on the clock.
The Tigers clawed back.
A 3 by Fleming at the 1:55 mark made it 39-35. Later, Dalton’s three-point play kept the deficit within striking distance at 44-38.
Dalton added a 16-foot jumper with 17 ticks to go, trimming Nitro’s lead to 44-40 after three.
The Tigers were slated to get back into action with Tuesday night’s road game at county rival Logan. CRHS then hosts Mingo Central on Wednesday, plays at Winfield on Friday, March 19 and then heads to Scott on March 23.
CHAPMANVILLE 36, WYOMING EAST 35: Chapmanville notched its first win of the season with Wednesday’s 36-35 win at home over Wyoming East in a low-scoring affair at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers (1-1), ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AA, placed two players into double digits in scoring, led by Bodie Dalton’s 15-point effort. Isiah Smith drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points on the night.
Isiah Fleming chipped in with four points. Trey Butcher, Colton Craddock and Zion Blevins all had two points.
Tanner Whitten led Wyoming East with 19 points.
CRHS led 10-6 after one quarter and 25-13 at the half. The Tigers led just 32-28 lead after three and held on for the win as the Warriors outscored the Tigers 10-7 in the fourth quarter.