The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team finished with a 1-2 record last week in the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
The Tigers (4-4) closed out tourney play with a 57-56 loss to Christian Academy out of Knoxville, Tenn., in last Thursday’s fifth-place game.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, went 1-4 in both holiday tourneys in Tennessee.
In the previous week, the Tigers were 0-2 in a two-day classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
The Tigers were slated to return to action with Tuesday night’s home game against Class AAA No. 5-ranked Winfield.
CRHS then hosts county rival and Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan on Friday, Jan. 7. The Tigers then play at Scott on Jan. 11.
CHAPMANVILLE 67, NORTH SAND, ALA. 56: Chapmanville snapped a three-game losing skid with Wednesday’s 67-56 win over North Sand Mountain (Ala.) in the Black Bracket of the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Zion Blevins led the way for Chapmanville with 22 points.
Isaiah Smith tossed in 16 points for the Tigers, while Brody Dalton also reached double figures with 11 points. Dalton finished with a double-double as he had 10 rebounds.
Issac Butcher netted seven, while Sam Leslie had four and Drew Berry and Colton Craddock had three each. Devon Workman had one point.
Craddock added eight assists and Smith had five steals.
GALLATIN, TENN. 56, CHAPMANVILLE 39: Chapmanville fell 56-39 on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the first game of the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Drew Berry led the way for the Tigers as he came off the bench and scored 16 points.
Brody Dalton and Zion Blevins each netted 10 points. Colton Craddock added three points for CRHS.
Blevins and Berry each had two makes from 3-point land.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (4-4, 1-0):
Dec. 10: vs. Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 45-38
Dec. 11: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 51-44
Dec. 16: *Sissonville, W 77-35
Dec. 20: vs. Morristown East, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 68-76
Dec. 21: vs. Greeneville, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 52-67
Dec. 28: vs. Gallatin, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 39-55
Dec. 29: vs. North Sand, Ala. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), W 67-56
Dec. 30: vs. Christian Academy, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 56-57
Jan. 4: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: *Logan, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 22: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 25: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game
