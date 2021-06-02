CHAPMANVILLE — It’s been a rebuilding year for the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team.
The Tigers, however, enter this week’s sectional tournament on a two-game winning streak after downing Van, 11-1 on Wednesday and winning 10-0 over the Poca Dots on Tuesday, May 25.
Chapmanville (9-18) pounded out 15 hits in the rout over the Bulldogs.
Brody Dalton, the Tigers’ catcher, was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Brayden Little was also 3-for-4 at the plate for Chapmanville.
Trey Butcher went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Will Kirkendoll was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in.
Jake Justice was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Jake Justice, Brayden Vance and Jacob Topping each had a single. Seth Workman also had one RBI.
Workman was the starting and winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing no runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Butcher then pitched a scoreless inning, fanning two. Topping hurled the last two innings and gave up one run on three hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Preston Adams and Brayden Roe each had two hits to lead Van (2-14). Brady Green had a double.
CRHS plated four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. The Tigers then added single runs in the second and third, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Van scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
CHAPMANVILLE 10, POCA 0: Chapmanville overwhelmed the Poca Dots, 10-0, on Tuesday, May 25 in a Cardinal Conference game at Chapmanville’s Ted Ellis Field.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Tigers broke open a 3-0 game with seven big runs in the bottom of the third.
Evan Plumley pitched a complete game shutout on the mound for CRHS, going five innings and allowing no runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Brayden Little led the Tigers’ bats as he was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Will Kirkendoll and Plumley were each 2-for-3 with a pair of runs knocked in. Jake Justice was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Shortstop Trey Butcher added a hit and an RBI for Chapmanville. Andrew Farley also had a run batted in.