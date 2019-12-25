CHAPMANVILLE — Down nine points in the first quarter to Ohio prep school ISA Osborne in Friday’s Phenom Hoop Report Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville basketball fans started to scatch their heads.
Have the Tigers, the Class AA back-to-back defending state champions finally met their match?
After the impressive start by the Ohioans, one Chapmanville fan said., “Are we playing the LA Lakers?”
Another said, “I bet Coach (Brad) Napier is blowing a gasket.”
After the rough start and fueled by a barrage of 3-pointers by smooth shooting senior guard Andrew Shull, the Tigers roared back.
It all turned out well as Chapmanville defeated the very tough prep school, 66-57, on the second night of the three-night classic at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The All-State Shull had a whale of a game, finishing with 27 points and six makes from beyond the 3-point arc and tying ISA Osborne’s Andy Barba for game-high honors Barba, a 6-foot-6 senior, also had 27 points and six 3s on the night.
ISA Osborne also featured 6-11 junior and Division I recruit Charles Bediako.
Senior All-Stater and Marshall University signee Obinna Anochili-Killen netted 18 and Phillip Mullins 17 for the Tigers (2-1), which were playing in their 2019-20 home opener. It was an impressive win for Chapmanville, which plays the most difficult schedule in school history this season. More prep schools are on the schedule moving forward.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said it took some time for his team to recover from the slow start against such a powerful team.
“It’s really hard to simulate their size, athleticism and overall skill at practice,” Napier said. “So it took us a while to adjust to that. We’ll see teams similar to that later in the season but probably not as talented as that. Bediako is going to be a lottery pick. There’s no question about that. Keon Ambrose, their 6-8 guy, will be a pro too. Bediako is only a junior. Duke just offered him as well as Michigan State and Kentucky. They are a phenomenal team and they are coached really well.”
But what a win.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and in the top 50 in the country, added another notch in its basketball lore with the victory.
The Tigers may not face a team this good within the state of West Virginia this season. Chapmanville has a 49-game in-state winning streak dating back to the 2016-17 roundball campaign.
“I thought we battled,” he said. “We played with a lot of energy and a lot of effort. We were really scrappy. Once we adjusted to their speed and size we were fine.”
It didn’t look good at the beginning, however.
ISA Osborne led 6-0, then took a 9-2 lead as Brad Colbert hit a 3-pointer.
Then after two more 3s, the Ohio team led 15-6.
Chapmanville then began to rally.
Killen scored on a putback in the lane, Mullins drilled a 3 and Shull followed with his trey as Chapmanville pulled to within 15-14 with 2:32 left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers trailed 22-18 after one quarter but were creeping back into the game and playing on ISA Osborne’s level.
Back-to-back 3s by Shull tied the game at 24 with 6:10 left until halftime. The game was tied again at 26 before a Mullins 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 29-26 lead — its first lead of the night.
ISA Osborne tied it up at 31 with another 3, but Shull came through again, stepping up and drilling yet another trey as the Tigers went up for good, 34-31, with 1:47 left until halftime.
It would be a lead Chapmanville would not relinquish the rest of the evening.
Shull buried still another 3 with 1:02 left as the Tigers led 38-31. Shull ended up making five out of his six 3s in the first half.
Chapmanville held the seven-point lead at halftime and led 48-43 after three.
Ambrose rocked the rim with a driving one-handed slam with 6:07 left pulling ISA Osborne to within 53-48. Later, Bediako put down a two-handed dunk with 5:23 remaining to make it a 56-50 ballgame.
ISA Osborne got to within 59-54 late in the game but Killen was able to net two free throws with 1:40 to go to make it a 61-54 ballgame.
Then it was Shull who more or less put the Ohioans away with 1:10 left in the game by hitting — you guess it — another 3-pointer as the Tigers led 64-54.
Hunter Jeffery added two points and Brody Dalton one for the Tigers.
Napier said playing tough teams like ISA Osborne will only help his team which is seeking a third straight Class AA state championship.
“This team is a legit top 50 team the country,” Napier said of ISA Osborne. “They are a new school and have only been around for two years and they were ranked 90th in the nation in the preseason school. They are a good team.”
CHAPMANVILLE 64, MILLER SCHOOL, VA. 61: Chapmanville made it a perfect 2-0 in the Country Roads Classic with a 64-61 win on Saturday night at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby over the Miller School out of Virginia.
Obinna Anochili-Killen had a monster game with 37 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Tigers (3-1).
Andrew Shull and Brody Dalton each had nine points. Shull hit three 3-pointers to account for his nine points.
Philip Mullins, Preston Smith and Isaiah Smith each had three points,. Mullins also had nine assists and six rebounds.
Quadir Pettaway led Miller with 20 points. He sank four 3s on the night.
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with another holiday tournament next weekend as CRHS is slated to host the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28.
The Tigers are set to take on Mount View on the first night of the tourney on Friday, Dec. 27, at 8:30 p.m. The other first-round matchup has Logan County’s Beth Haven Christian School taking on Woodland Hills, a school in Pittsburgh, at 7 p.m.
Then on Saturday, the consolation game is set for 7 with the championship game to follow at 8:30.
Chapmanville defeated Fairmont Senior 48-45 in last year’s memorable Bob Runyon championship game in a rematch of the 2018 state finals.
The Tigers would go on to defeat the Polar Bears again in last year’s state championship game, 60-46. CRHS has beaten Fairmont Senior three straight times.