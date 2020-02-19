CHAPMANVILLE – Shelley Moore Capito must have known all about the intensity of the Chapmanville/Scott basketball rivalry.
Or maybe the closeness of the last meeting.
Capito, the first-team US Senator from West Virginia, was the special guest on Tuesday night for the Corridor G battle at Chapmanville Regional High School's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Said Capito at the scorer's table before the game, “I bet this is going to be a heated game.”
The Senator was right.
It was heated.
At least for awhile.
Class AA Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, fought off a spirited fight early from the Skyhawks, turning a one-point deficit into an 11-point halftime lead.
It was all Tigers after that as Chapmanville won 70-45 over the No. 10-ranked Skyhawks.
Many had expected a tight game.
It was just that last time around as Scott's Gavin Cooper was called for charging inside the paint in the closing seconds as Chapmanville escaped with a 52-51 win at Madison.
It would not be that close this time around.
Chapmanville was able to step up its defense to keep the Skyhawks at bay, improving to 18-2 overall and 10-1 in the Cardinal Conference. Scott dropped to 13-8, 6-6.
The Tigers were led by Marshall University signee Obinna Killen, who nearly recorded a triple-double with 25 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
Three other Chapmanville players also broke into double digits in scoring.
Philip Mullins, like Killen, had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also drilled a pair of 3-pointers. Andrew Shull had 13 points, seven assists and three steals. Brody Dalton also stepped up a had 10 points.
The Tigers also got three points from Preston Smith and two each from Hunter Jeffrey and Colton Craddock.
Jon Hamilton led Scott with a 17-point effort. He had a pair of 3s. Jagger Bell also reached double digits with 11 points. Landon Stone, Cooper and Caleb Dingess all had four points. Cavin White had two points and Elijah Toler and Braxton Dolin tallied one point each.
The win also improved Chapmanville to 5-1 against sectional teams this season.
The Tigers, which split with Logan this season, is likely to get the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, which is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Logan, 7-1 in sectional play and ranked No. 4 in the state, is likely to be the second seed, setting up the possibility of the two teams meeting for a third straight season in the sectional finals at Mingo Central.
Chapmanville is gunning for a fifth straight sectional title, a fourth straight conference crown and a historic third straight state championship.
It will all unfold in the coming weeks.
But for now, the Tigers are basking in the win over the Skyhawks.
Scott led 24-23 midway into the second quarter, but the Tigers went on a 14-2 run to close out the half with a 37-26 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Mullins fueled the scoring spurt.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said he was happy with the win.
“We played with quite a bit of energy tonight,” Napier said. “I thought we did a heck of a job on the boards. We controlled the boards and we got a lot of second shots. I thought our defense was really good, especially in the second half. Our defense stepped up midway into the second quarter on and we were really locking down and shutting down on what they were trying to do.”
Chapmanville has its “Big Three” of Killen, Shull and Mullins but Napier said others stepped up as well.
“I thought some guys came of the bench and really played well tonight,” he said. “Brody played well tonight. Chase Berry came in and played really well. He didn't score but he had eight or nine rebounds and played really good defense. That's what we ask those guys to do. Not everyone is a scorer. I thought Preston Smith and Colton Craddock came off the bench and really played well. Those guys that come off the bench have a lot of energy and that kick-starts our starters some.”
Killen was his usual self, dunking twice, swatting away shots and making his presence felt inside the paint.
His biggest block came in the third quarter as Bell dribbled to the lane and went up for a layup. Killen came from behind, using his wing span to go above the rim to reject Bell's bunny.
“He played really well tonight,” Napier said. “I was joking with him after the game that that was his career high in rebounds. He said it wasn't but it was. He's normally around to 10-12 rebound a night kind of guy but tonight he really did a good job in crashing the offensive glass.”
Scott led 3-2 early but Chapmanville went on an 11-4 run, culminating with Killen's dunk as the Tigers went on top, 13-7, at the 4:29 mark.
Killen later hit a 3 as Chapmanville led 21-12 and soon after held a 21-14 lead after one.
Early in the second, Killen put down a thunderous tip slam as the Tigers led 23-18.
Scott then took the lead, 24-23, with a Stone bucket.
Killen then sank a 15-foot, turnaround baseline jumper, putting CRHS up for good, 25-24.
Mullins later drilled a pair of 3s as the Tigers led 33-24 with 2:39 left until the intermission.
Up by 11 points at halftime, Chapmanville then was able to pull away in the third quarter.
After a Killen 3, a layup by Dalton and a 3 by Shull, the Tigers held a commanding 51-32 lead with 3:38 to go, forcing Scott coach Shawn Ballard to call timeout.
Chapmanville led 59-34 after three and then coasted the rest of the way.
The Tigers led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host Wayne on Friday night, then close out the regular season on Feb. 25 at home against Sissonville.
“We're focusing on being as good as we can be,” Napier said. “I've said it before but we've got the toughest section and region in the state. Nobody has to go through what we have to go through to get to the state tournament. Whatever two teams come out of our region have a chance to win the whole thing. They will be battle-tested enough and good enough to win it.”
Napier also said the crowd was also good.
“I thought we had a good crowd tonight and it was a good atmosphere as well,” he said.
Capito, a Republican, met with constituents prior to the game and tossed up the ceremonial tip between Killen and Hamilton. First elected to the US Senate in 2014 after seven terms as a congresswoman from West Virginia's Second Congressional District, Capito is seeking re-election this November for a second six-year term.
Scott won the JV game over Chapmanville, 59-53.