CHAPMANVILLE - Having a three-year starter at quarterback coming back for his senior season is a luxury that most high school football teams don't have.
The Chapmanville Regional High School football team has that luxury as veteran Chase Berry returns this fall under center.
But the big questions for the Tigers and the upcoming 2019 season are this.
Who will Berry pass to?
And who will Berry turn and hand the ball off to?
Chapmanville, a 5-5 team last year overall and 5-4 in the Cardinal Conference, has been hit especially hard in the skilled positions as several starters and key contributors in the Tigers' backfield and receiving corps have been lost to graduation.
Top running back Nick Collier, who stepped in as a starter last season as a freshman, rushing for 1,174 yards on 193 carries and scoring 12 touchdowns, is gone. Collier was a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick.
Also gone is Chapmanville's other top tailback last season, Dillon Renninger, who was also the team's kicker and a starter in the secondary. Renninger, who signed with West Virginia State and was also a First-Team All-Conference selection, ran for 416 yards and scored five touchdowns and recorded 63 tackles and three interceptions, including one that went for a 42-yard score in the Wayne game.
Also used as a receiver, Renninger reeled in 18 passes for 283 more yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Chapmanville's top receiver from last year, First-Team All-Conference pick Brennan Williams, has also graduated. Williams caught 48 passes last year for 457 yards and scored three TDs.
Ethan Ferrell, who had five catches for 135 yards and two scores, has also been lost to graduation.
Sam Craddock, primarily a defensive starter but someone who also saw time in the Chapmanville receiving corps, also graduated, signing with Concord University. He was also a First-Team All-Conference performer.
Seth Whitt, a linebacker who led the Tigers in tackles with 108 total stops who also saw time at fullback, is gone as well. The First-Team All-Conference player has signed with West Virginia State.
These are big holes that need to be filled and filled quickly.
"The biggest question marks that we have are who is going to run with the ball and who is going to catch the ball," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "We graduated a lot of senior skilled position players."
To lead the receiving corps, the Tigers will turn to Waylon Hensley, a 6-foot, 140-pound rising senior. Hensley snagged nine catches for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. Look for Berry to make Hensley one of his top targets this season.
"We have to start off with Waylon Hensley, who was a starter at free safety last year," Dial said. "He's played some receiver for us offensively but I believe that he's going to have a really good season. I think that he's going to start this summer. He's very skilled and he's a very good route runner. He also has great hands."
Rising junior Jaxson Turner and rising senior Alex Freeman could be two other go-to receivers this season. Neither caught a pass last year but have the tools to make good wideouts, Dial said.
"Jaxson Turner is a guy who I think might surprise some people this season," he said. "We also have Alex Freeman, a player who has primarily been a defensive player for us in the past. We expect him to play defense again this season but he might play some on the offensive side of the ball as well. Caleb Green and Jacob Mullins are two other players that we think might be in the mix for us at wide receiver."
At running back, it's open tryouts for the Tigers.
"We have several fullback/tight end type of players that we haven't had in the past, guys like Josh Bumgarner, Josh Atwood, Kevin Hanshaw, Hunter Lambert, Elijah Stollings and Lance Scott," Dial said. "Those guys can play either fullback or tight end. We're interested to see what they can do. We also have some young pups coming up from Harts Middle School and Chapmanville Middle School and if these freshmen are good enough to play we'll play them."
Berry will be leading the Tigers again this season at QB.
Last season, Berry (6-2, 190) completed 92 of 157 passes for 1,113 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a First-Team All-Conference selection. He also ran for 114 net yards on 48 carries.
Berry was thrust into the starting role his sophomore season in 2017 as starter Adam Vance went down with a knee injury sustained in a preseason Cardinal Conference Grid-O-Rama scrimmage against Mingo Central.
Berry started the first three games, completing 25 of 50 passes for 290 yards with two TDs and two picks. He is the younger brother of former Chapmanville starting quarterback Alex Berry.
"Offensively, you start at the quarterback position with Chase Berry and he's a three-year starter at quarterback and a four-year starter on defense," Dial said. "We have high expectations for him. We also have some younger quarterbacks that we like that we will get some looks at as well."
Chapmanville has plenty of size and starters coming back on the offensive line, so no problems there.
"I like our offensive line," Dial said. "We have some size up front and we think that that will pay off."
The Tigers are set to begin the three-week June summer practice period on June 3.
CRHS is scheduled to play in six 7-on-7 scrimmages, including stops at WVU and Marshall.
Chapmanville's home 7-on-7 is set for June 17 at 5 p.m.
Host Chapmanville is slated to be joined by Logan, Man, Scott, Poca, Herbert Hoover and Mingo Central as well as Wyoming East and Richwood, which are new to this year's event.
"That's a diverse group," Dial said. "If we can have eight to 10 teams show up it's going to be a great event and we're looking forward to it."
It was the tale of three seasons for the Tigers last year.
Chapmanville got out the gate slowly with conference losses to Sissonville (41-13) and Poca (38-8), then reeled off four straight wins to get back into the Class AA playoff chase.
The Tigers beat Winfield (21-12), Nitro (28-0), Scott (48-14) and Herbert Hoover (46-13), but then lost at Wayne (20-14) in a televised game on WCHS TV-11. CRHS then beat rival Logan (26-8), lost at Mingo Central (44-7) and fell at Man (18-14) in the finale to the county rival Hillbillies.
Chapmanville, Man and Logan tied for the county championship last year as all had 1-1 marks against county foes, however, Man emerged with the best record at 6-4. The Wildcats were 4-6 under first-year coach Jimmy Sheppard.
The Tigers are looking for their first playoff berth since 2015.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game