CHAPMANVILLE — Life doesn’t get any easier in the Cardinal Conference.
The Chapmanville Regional High School football team, which opened up the 2021 season with a 24-20 loss at Sissonville last week, continue its road swing to the Kanawha Valley this Friday night as the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) play at Poca (1-0, 1-0).
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Poca’s O.O. White Stadium.
The Dots, which have dominated the Cardinal the last year years, opened up their season with a 28-7 win at Nitro and are ranked No. 3 in the state in this week’s WV MetroNews Class A power poll.
CRHS coach James Barker said the Dots will present a tough challenge.
“Seth Ramsey still has a good looking football team,” Barker said. “They are big and strong on both sides of the ball. Toby Payne might get the headlines, but they’ve got good football players all over the place. We just have to continue to believe in ourselves and work to correct some mistakes here and there. We were proud of our effort on Friday night, just have to make a few more plays.”
Two-time Kennedy Award winner and running back Ethan Payne might have graduated, but the Dots think they have a replacement in the backfield with Malakai Woodard-Jones.
The senior running back and transfer from Winfield, made his Poca debut last week a good one as he ran for a game-high 117 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“He played well,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “He’s a good kid, he practices hard. He’s got a good idea of how to run things and read his blocks.”
Poca’s QB is Jordan Wolfe, who was 5 of 15 passing for 36 yards last week. Wolfe is more of a runner as compared to Poca’s previous starting quarterback the last few years, Jay Cook.
Wolfe did his damage on the ground against Nitro as he rushed for 95 yards, including an impressive 42-yard TD jaunt in the third quarter.
Poca outgained Nitro 271-212 in yards of total offense. The Dots had 42 rushes for 235 yards.
Ramsey said his Dots have a lot of room for improvement.
“Thank God it’s the first game of the year,” he said. “There’s a lot of things we gotta work on. Nitro had a good game. I thought [they] really controlled the pace of the game. Obviously we’re out of shape and we feel we left a lot of points on the field.”
Poca returns starters T.D. May (5-10, 222) and Gabe Keech (6-2, 255) and junior tackle A.J. Dunbar (6-2, 250) on its offensive line.
The Dots have a dandy wideout in Toby Payne, Ethan Payne’s younger brother. Last year, the younger Payne reeled in 16 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Poca also has versatile senior Alan Withrow (6-3, 218), who will play fullback, H-back and tight end. Last year, he caught 11 passes for 195 yards and three Tds.
The Dots went 6-1 last season and earned the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, but weren’t able to play in the first round due to Putnam County’s COVID status. Ramsey is eyeing a return to the postseason.
“We feel pretty comfortable with the roster we have,’’ Ramsey said. “As long as we stay healthy, we feel pretty good about having a successful year. Offensively, we’ve got six or so guys we feel very confident we can get the football to. Obviously, we’ll get it to Toby as much as we can, and we’ve got some other guys that can play really well.’’
Chapmanville had some good performances in last week’s game vs. Sissonville.
QB Brody Dalton ran for 101 yards on 10 carries and scored a TD and also threw for another 107 yards.
Fullback Kohl Farmer had 15 rushes for 39 yards with two scores and caught three passes for 50 yards.
Charles Stallard led the Tigers’ defense with eight total tackles and an interception. Caleb Whitt had seven tackles and RJ Jones and Evan Plumley each had six total stops.
CRHS started eight players on defense last week who had never started a varsity game before. Four of those (Adam Mullins, Farmer, Pridemore and Tyson Thompson) were playing in first high school game.
“We will get better with each day and game,” Barker said.
The Tigers and Dots did not play each other last season.
Chapmanville holds a 10-6 edge in the all-time series which dates back to 1952.
The Dots rolled in the last two meetings — 48-7 in 2019 and 38-8 in 2018. The Tigers had beaten Poca 10 straight times prior to that from 2008-17.
This is the second of eight straight league games for the Tigers, which close out the season with non-conference games against Mingo Central and Man.
Chapmanville vs. Poca
Football Series (Chapmanville leads 10-6):
2019: Poca 48, Chapmanville 7
2018: Poca 38, Chapmanville 8
2017: Chapmanville 38, Poca 16
2016: Chapmanville 53, Poca 20
2015: Chapmanville 55, Poca 14
2014: Chapmanville 34, Poca 14
2013: Chapmanville 34, Poca 31
2012: Chapmanville 34, Poca 33
2011: Chapmanville 37, Poca 13
2010: Chapmanville 69, Poca 66
2009: Chapmanville 30, Poca 26
2008: Chapmanville 28, Poca 12
2007: Poca 28, Chapmanville 14
1967: Poca 27, Chapmanville 0
1966: Poca 25, Chapmanville 0
1952: Poca 19, Chapmanville 0