CHAPMANVILLE — So you think the Chapmanville Tigers are not hungry anymore after winning back-to-back Class AA state championships?
Then you should have been at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium on Monday evening as the Tigers hit the hardwood for their first official practice of the season.
Coach Brad Napier put his team through a rigorous set of drills.
You would have thought the Tigers were the hunters instead of the hunted.
Most noteworthy was Chapmanville’s famous no-out-of-bounds drill where hustle and grit are often revealed and most prized.
Players ran up and down the hardwood in 5-on-5 situations, and just as stated above there were no whistles, no fouls and no out of bounds.
As the ball often would be batted out or would roll past the end line, players would fling themselves after it, diving, lunging and chasing each other after it.
Either you hustle for the ball or you don’t.
On Monday night there was no lack of hustle.
The Tigers, and their quest for a historic 3-peat this season, is the main headline going into the 2019-20 basketball campaign.
Can Chapmanville make it back to Charleston and do it? Or will their be a changing of the guard?
With three starters back — including all-staters Obinna Anochili-Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull — The Tigers might have enough talent to win it all again.
But new faces and new players much step up and emerge. The Tigers did lose some starters to graduation, including 6-8 All-State guard/forward Devin Collins, who is now playing at Marshall.
Winning another state crown, however, was not what head coach Brad Napier was thinking about on Monday.
The state tournament is in March.
This is pre-Thanksgiving November.
“We’re not worrying about that right now. We’re trying to get better and improve every day.”
It’s a diplomatic answer to the obvious question but it’s also true.
There’s a lot of work to do but what’s at stake is a coveted piece of Logan County history.
No county basketball team, or any varsity sports team of any kind for that matter, has ever won three straight state championships.
Chapmanville captured back-to-back Class AA state championships, topping Fairmont Senior 60-46 last year and 69-60 two years ago and have gone 53-3 over the last two roundball seasons.
When the season begins for the Tigers on Dec. 14 at the Battle of the Rock in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Chapmanville will have two streaks alive as well.
The Tigers are on a 15-game overall winning streak and a 48-game in-state win streak dating back to the 2016-17 season.
Chapmanville has played two whole seasons without losing a game to a West Virginia school, and to find the last loss you’d have to go all the way back to the 2017 Class AA state championship game when the Tigers fell 59-54 to Fairmont Senior in the state finals.
CRHS went 26-2 last year and 27-1 two seasons ago. The Tigers’ only losses last year were to powerhouse teams from Ohio and North Carolina.
Chapmanville will also be looking to make it to a fourth straight Class AA state championship game.
The road will be a difficult one as Chapmanville is set to play its toughest schedule ever.
“We’re going to test our guys early,” Napier said. “We have a lot of young guys and we are going to throw them out in the fire early on. A couple of those teams that we are playing are going to be top 30 in the country by mid-season.”
One of the highlights of the season is Chapmanville hosting the first-ever Country Roads Classic Dec. 19-21 at Danny Godby Gymnasium. The multi-team tourney is loaded with top teams.
The following weekend over Christmas break, Chapmanville again hosts the four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28.
Other top games are ahead as well.
On Jan. 3, the Tigers play Wheeling Park in the Cancer Research Classic. Then then next day, CRHS heads downstate to Beckley to play in the New River Shootout.
Later on Jan. 11, Chapmanville heads to the Keystone State to take part in the Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest.
Then on Jan. 25, the Tigers are going out of state again in the FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia.
Chapmanville has two preseason games scheduled.
The Tigers play once again in a preseason shootout on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Inez, Kentucky., at the new Martin County High School, as Chapmanville faces Louisville Trinity. Tip time is 5:30 p.m. Logan then plays in a game right after CRHS.
Then later on, CRHS scrimmages Class AAA Beckley Woodow Wilson at home. The date for that game has not yet been announced.
The 6-9 Killen averaged 15.2 points a game last season and was First-Team All-State. Mullins, a 6-3 guard and Shull, a 6-1 point guard were both Honorable Mention All-State selections last year.
Look for more preseason previews on the Tigers in next week’s Logan Banner sports and also in the HD Media’s special Southern West Virginia High School Basktball Preview edition, which is slated for publication on Dec. 4.