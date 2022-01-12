CHAPMANVILLE — Due to COVID issues within the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team, both games last week were postponed.
The Tigers, 4-4 and ranked No. 4 in the state last week in Class AA, was scheduled to host Winfield on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and then host county rival Logan on Friday, Jan. 7, however, both of those games were called off.
Chapmanville was tentatively allowed to return to the hardwood and play at Scott on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“We haven’t got any makeup dates yet,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “As of now we can play again Tuesday at Scott.”
The game with Scott begins a three-game road swing for the Tigers.
CRHS is then set to play at Nitro on Jan. 14 and at Herbert Hoover in Jan. 18.
COUNTRY ROADS CLASSIC: Chapmanville’s three-day Country Roads Classic is scheduled to run Jan. 20-22 at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The tentative schedule is set but that may change due to COVID and other issues.
Action is set to begin on Jan. 20 as Teays Valley takes on Liberty Heights at 7:30 p.m.
Three games are slated for Jan. 21. Wayne Middle School takes on Chapmanville Middle School at 5:30. Liberty Heights then takes on the Miller School out of Virginia at 7 p.m. Then host Chapmanville plays Dohn Prep in the finale at 8:30 p.m.
Five games are on tap for Saturday, Jan. 22.
Dohn Prep plays the Miller School in the opener at 3 p.m.
Game 2 has the Chapmanville JV squad taking on the Tug Valley JV team at 4:15.
Then at 5:30, Harts Middle School squares off with South Side Middle School.
Tug Valley plays Capital at 7 in Game 2.
Then in the 8:30 finale, Chapmanville takes on Grafton.
The Miller School is led by former Man High School standout Austin Ball, a 6-foot-7 junior center. He led the Hillbillies to the Class A state championship in the abbreviated 2021 season.
“This is subject to change again in the next couple days,” Napier said. “Seems like every time we get everything worked out something comes up and we have to change some things around or drop a game. There will be a lot of talent though. The Miller School has several Division I guys, including Austin Ball. Don Prep several Division I players, including one Top 30 player in the country. Liberty Heights is currently ranked 10 in one national poll. There will be some really good teams from West Virginia as well with Grafton, Tug and Capital. All of the West Virginia teams have really good chances to play in Charleston come March.”
The Miller School, located in Charlottesville, are currently 6-1.
Ball is leading the Mavericks’ balanced attack with an average of 13.7 points per game. Jordan Horne, a 6-2 junior, and Anthony Davis Jr., a 6-5 senior, both check in at 12.6 points per contest.
Dohn Prep is from the Cincinnati area. One of its top players is 6-3 senior shooting guard Jose Vargas, who hails from Puerto Rico.
Dohn also has Jose Andres Ortiz, a 5-10 guard, and another Puerto Rican. He recently played for the 17-and-under Puerto Rican National Team in the Centrobasket tourney in Mexico back in early December.
Liberty Heights, from Charlotte, N.C., has a 13-2 record. The team has been to West Virginia once already this season, traveling to Huntington Prep on Dec. 28 and winning 80-62.
Tajuan Simpkins, Takai Simpkins and Chas Stinson are three of Liberty’s top players. They scored 25, 18 and 16 points respectively in the recent win over Huntington Prep.
Chapmanville played Liberty Heights in 2019 and lost by two points.
“That Liberty team had a kid that plays at Alabama and one that went to Arizona State,” Napier said.
CRHS hasn’t hosted the Country Roads Classic in two years. Last year’s tourney was canceled due to the abbreviation and delay of the 2021 season slate in the state of West Virginia.
Chapmanville is coming off a 1-2 showing the King of the Smokies tourney in the last week of December at Pigeon Forge.
The Tigers closed out tourney play with a 57-56 loss to Christian Academy out of Knoxville, Tenn., in the fifth-place game.
Chapmanville went 1-4 in both holiday tourneys in Tennessee.
In the previous week, the Tigers were 0-2 in a two-day classic in Kingsport, Tenn.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (4-4, 1-0):
Dec. 10: vs. Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 45-38
Dec. 11: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 51-44
Dec. 16: *Sissonville, W 77-35
Dec. 20: vs. Morristown East, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 68-76
Dec. 21: vs. Greeneville, Tenn. (at Dobyns Bennett Classic, Kingsport, Tenn.), L 52-67
Dec. 28: vs. Gallatin, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 39-55
Dec. 29: vs. North Sand, Ala. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), W 67-56
Dec. 30: vs. Christian Academy, Tenn. (at King of the Smokies Tourney, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.), L 56-57
Jan. 4: *Winfield, ppd.
Jan. 7: *Logan, ppd.
Jan. 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 22: vs. TBA (Country Roads Classic), TBA
Jan. 25: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game