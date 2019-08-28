CHAPMANVILLE - The yearly Chapmanville vs. Sissonville season opener is often a litmus test for both teams.
It is likely to be again as the Tigers and Indians are set to face off against each other on Thursday at Charleston's Laidley Field.
It's only one of a handful of games to be played on Thursday night across the state of West Virginia.
The venue and date was picked due to the Sissonville High School football field not being ready. Sissonville is getting Field Turf installed at is home stadium.
The Tigers are coming off a 5-5 season, while the Indians were 6-4. Sissonville, winners of the last three meetings, including last year's 41-13 win at Chapmanville, leads 8-5 in the all-time series.
"We're excited to open up the season a day early at Laidley Field in the shadow of the Capitol of West Virginia," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "We hope to have a good crowd and hope the Tiger fans follow us to Charleston and give us some encouragement. We are tired of practicing against each other and scrimmaging and we are ready to play a game that counts."
It's a short work week for both teams. Both the Indians and Tigers played in the preseason Cardinal Conference Gridorama last Saturday at Scott. CRHS faced Herbert Hoover.
"As a coach you always want more practice time but like our game play we put together," Dial said. "We played roughly a half of football last Saturday with our varsity guys. We're going to play as hard as we can on Thursday night. Sissonville scrimmaged an hour before us so we are in the same boat."
Sissonville must replace quarterback Will Hackney. He threw for 3,006 yards and 39 touchdowns of offense last year in his senior season.
Junior Dylan Griffith headlines a group of returnees, giving Coach Marc Wilson versatility to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Senior Gavin Shamblin also returns at the fullback and defensive end spots.
Junior Elijah Thompson will be another key two-way player for the Indians, along with juniors Tyler Young and Stevie Carpenter.
Parker Shamblin and Ripley transfer Jackson Foster are competing for the quarterback spot, which will lead a balanced, open system for Wilson.
Dial said the Indians are very good and will be a tough team to beat.
"They are a physically tough team," he said. "They have some experience at wide receiver. They have a couple of players who play quarterback, one is more of a runner and the other is more of a passer. They are pretty quick both at the skilled spots and also on the line. We are concerned some about their team speed. They are well coached and they play very hard. I like our guys. We've practiced very hard for two weeks and we showed major improvement from our first scrimmage against Scott to our second scrimmage. If that improvement continues I like our chances this season."
Chapmanville is led by senior QB Chase Berry. Last season, Berry completed 92 of 157 passes for 1,113 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a First-Team All-Conference selection.
The Tigers return some starters at other positions as well including linemen A.J. Kirk, Dakota Davis and Chris Samson.
On defense, The Tigers are set at linebacker as starters Josh Atwood and Josh Bumgarner are back. Both are fullbacks on the offensive side of the ball.
In the secondary, Alex Freeman, a three-year starter, returns at cornerback.
Dial said junior Colton Barker has been lost to the season with an injured shoulder.
"He is a wide receiver and a DB that we were hoping could play some this year," Dial said. "We have two other guys that are banged up and their status is unknown. It's the first game of the season and we need our seniors to be leaders."
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Chapmanville vs. Sissonville Football Series (Sissonville leads 8-5)
2018: Sissonville 41, Chapmanville 13
2017: Sissonville 25, Chapmanville 16
2016: Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15
2015: Chapmanville 30, Sissonville 6
2014: Sissonville 42, Chapmanville 14
2013: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 22
2012: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 21
2011: Chapmanville 47, Sissonville 7
2010: Chapmanville 45, Sissonville 6
2009: Chapmanville 34, Sissonville 19
2008: Chapmanville 41, Sissonville 19
2007: Sissonville 27, Chapmanville 21
2006: Sissonville 34, Chapmanville 14