CHAPMANVILLE — It’s been a rough season so far for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
The Tigers are 1-5 and took a week off last week during their bye week.
With four games left to go in the 2021 season, Chapmanville is hoping to finish off strong.
A homecoming win on Friday night over Wayne (2-5) would certainly give the Tigers a boost.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers have been close all season, losing a trio of games to Sissonville (24-20), Winfield (28-24) and Scott (26-23) by a mere 11 points — all see-saw and winnable games.
The Tigers hope to right the ship and close out the season on a good note, with remaining games against Logan, Mingo Central and Man still on the docket.
CRHS last played on Oct. 1 and took a 55-7 loss at undefeated Herbert Hoover.
Coach Tom Harmon’s Pioneers are coming off their own drubbing last week, in a 53-0 loss to the same high-flying Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Wayne was held to just 54 yards of total offense by Hoover.
The Huskies (7-0) blocked three Pioneer punts and had multiple possessions start inside the Wayne 20-yard line, including two inside the 10.
Wayne quarterback James Spradlin was 0 for 3 passing last week for zero yards. Kobe Vanhoose led the Pioneers’ ground game with 19 rushes for 42 yards.
Wayne, which had been a state powerhouse for decades before falling back onto hard times in more recent years, has dominated the all-time series with Chapmanville, winning 22 out of 25 contests going back to 1966.
Wayne beat the Tigers, 28-14, in last year’s meeting.
Chapmanville had defeated the Pioneers, 7-6, on 2019 at home, breaking a 15-game skid dating back to 2004.
The two teams did not play each other from 1992-2003. The Tigers’ only other wins over Wayne were in 1990-91 as Chapmanville won 22-6 and 19-18.
The Tigers are led by QB Brody Dalton, who has been out the last few weeks with a cut on his non-throwing hand. He is 33 of 66 passing for 316 yards with four touchdowns on the season. He’s also rushed for 407 yards on 59 carries with four scores.
Drew Berry has played in Dalton’s absence, completing 13 of 19 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Kohl Farmer is the Tigers’ leading ground gainer with 412 yards on 101 tries and five scores. Caleb Whitt has racked up 161 yards on 54 carries and two touchdowns.
Will Kirkendall has eight catches for 129 yards and two scores. Jacob Topping has snared in 13 passes for 108 yards.
On the defensive end, Whitt has 21 solo tackles, 11 assists and two interceptions. Eli Pridemore has 21 solos, 12 assists and two picks. Charles Stallard has 18 tackles, six assists and one pick. RJ Jones has 14 solos and 11 assists.
Evan Plumley has 13 solos and 10 assists. Keith Kennedy has 15 solos and nine assists, while Adam Mullins has contributed 15 solos, eight assists and one interception. Sam Leslie has 18 tackles and nine assists. James Stevens checks in with 12 tackles and nine assisted stops on the season.
-----
---
Chapmanville vs. Wayne Football Series
(Wayne leads 22-3):
2020: Wayne 28, Chapmanville 14
2019: Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6
2018: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 14
2017: Wayne 14, Chapmanville 12
2016: Wayne 29, Chapmanville 27
2015: Wayne 54, Chapmanville 35
2014: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 8
2013: Wayne 64, Chapmanville 36
2012: Wayne 55, Chapmanville 7
2011: Wayne 52, Chapmanville 26
2010: Wayne 16, Chapmanville 14
2009: Wayne 42, Chapmanville 17
2008: Wayne 25, Chapmanville 13
2007: Wayne 41, Chapmanville 17
2006: Wayne 26, Chapmanville 0
2005: Wayne 55, Chapmanville 22
2004: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 20
1991: Chapmanville 19, Wayne 18
1990: Chapmanville 22, Wayne 6
1974: Wayne 46, Chapmanville 19
1973: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 6
1969: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 12
1968: Wayne 48, Chapmanville 0
1967: Wayne 37, Chapmanville 0
1966: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 6