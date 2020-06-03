First-year Chapmanville Regional High School football coach James Barker is already putting a personal stamp on his team.
It’s been a first season like none other, however, as the national COVID-19 crisis has changed things.
The three week summer practice period, normally set for June, has been delayed a month to July and new phase approach guidelines to restarting will soon be enacted.
Barker, however, is looking ahead to the fall, when hopefully, a sense of normalcy will be returning.
Barker has been thinking of adopting a new helmet decal for his Tigers, one with a sleek new look.
The idea has a matte black helmet with a orange outlined black C as the logo. There would also be orange and white stripes down the middle.
In years past, Chapmanville has had a block orange C as its logo.
“We are hoping to get those decals,” Barker said. “We have that new stripe down the middle but the Tigers have to earn those stripes first. We want to make sure that we are doing the right thing and working in the right direction before we put those nice fancy stripes down the middle.”
Barker said he kicked around the idea last year with staff.
“Coach (Bo) Berry and I have kind of talked about the matte black look last year,” Barker said. “(Former head coach) Rob Dial was in on those discussions as well as Larry Dingess, our special teams coordinator, who is also our equipment guru as well. We had discussed with going with the matte black, looking at some things and looked at some schools that had done something similar.”
Wes Wilson has been helping with the design.
“We talked with Wes Wilson about it and asked him if he could design something, so he’s designing that look for us,” Barker said. “Wes is a great guy to have around. I know he does a lot of things for Mingo Central and he’s going to do some things for Joey Fields at Herbert Hoover as well. Wes has helped us in the past. We are going to try to use him for our program as well.”
Barker said the decals must be ordered sometime in June in order for them to be ready for the fall season.
“I hope that we can get them ordered in time,” he said. “In your budgeting you have to make sure your orders are in through June. The school closes their books this time of the year. You’re not allowed to order anything after a certain point. And with coronavirus we haven’t been able to meet with our reps like we normally would.”
Barker said he had planned on having new uniforms this season but that will most likely be delayed until 2021.
“We still have the alt gray and we still have the whites and the blacks from last year,” Barker said. “We’re looking to get new uniforms. We were originally going to be working on some fundraisers here this summer to get new uniforms but we are not going to be doing that this year just because of the simple fact that it would put stress on families and small businesses. We don’t want to do that. We actually want to figure something out to where we can help our small businesses. So we are not going to be raising a done of money right now. We don’t feel like it’s the right time to do that. But we will have some new looks in the coming years I believe.”
Sports Media class: Barker said CRHS will be having a sports media/web design class this fall.
“We are really excited about having a sports media/web design class this year at Chapmanville Regional High School,” Barker said. “We are going to get some students involved in the media side of things and doing a website. It’s something that Assistant Principal Camille Evans came to me about. I’m really excited about something like that and for our kids to be able to branch out and expand their education.”
Looking back: In addition to coach’s Zoom meetings and constant communication with is staff and players during the lock down, Coach Barker said he’s also been watching a lot of game film to keep his football juices flowing.
Barker said he dipped back to Chapmanville’s 2010 and 2011 teams, which were coached by his father George Barker.
The 2010 team was an explosive one with running backs Jake Robinson and Dustin Botsch. The 2011 team, which had a sound defense made it all the way to the Class AA Final Four, before bowing in the state semifinals with a 33-13 loss at Point Pleasant. A win there and the Tigers would have been in the Wheeling Super Six.
“The 2010 team was so explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The 2011 team was tough on defense. It’s been fun watching some of those game films just to be able to relive some of those moments,” Barker said. “It kind of makes you appreciate what you have a little bit more when it gets taken away from you. Reliving some of those moments has been kind of nice.”
This year will mark nine years, almost a decade, since the 2011 team’s run.
“Those kids grew up so fast,” Barker said. “The starting running back/DB on that team, Dustin Smith, just had his first baby just yesterday. You wonder where the years have gone. That was a special team and a special group and all of those kids are still close. That was a fun season. We had Josh Easterling at QB and also on the team was Zach Maynard, who is now in the House of Delegates.”
The 2011 team also featured a pair of foreign exchange students from Sweden and Denmark. Both played key roles that year.
“That was our first experience with foreign students here at Chapmanville, at least from the student-athlete part of it,” Barker said.
Barker said he’s been keeping busy overall as summer workouts are near.
“We’ve been able to do a lot in these last three months even though we haven’t been able to meet with our players,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of behind the scenes stuff. We are heading into the right direction I think.”
PHASING IN: An official green light was given to athletics by Gov. Jim Justice last Friday as he announced prep and youth athletics may resume on June 8.
The WVSSAC then announced a three-phase plan to get high school athletes back in shape and ready to go ahead of the three-week practice period in July and regular fall practices in August.
Phase One is set for June 8-19. During that time, athletes will be broken up into pods of 10 or fewer and will be permitted to meet with coaches for one hour per day. Those meetings must be outdoors.
Phase Two will begin immediately after, running from June 22 to July 3 and loosening restrictions. Up to 25 student athletes at a time will be allowed to participate. Indoor and outdoor practices will be allowed.
Phase Three is the three-week practice period itself. Several area counties — including Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Logan, Jackson, Nicholas, Wayne, Fayette and Clay — are all scheduled for July 6-25. Cabell, Mingo and Monongalia are slated for July 13-31.
During that time no inter-school activities will be permitted, and that includes 7-on-7 football tournaments, which have become quite popular. Groups of 50 will be allowed in Phase Three with practice times expanding to three hours.