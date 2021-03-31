The Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team made it a sweep over Class AA sectional foe Mingo Central with Friday night's 57-35 win over the Miners atop Miner Mountain at the MCHS gym.
Chapmanville (4-4) had beaten the Miners earlier in the season at home, 55-44.
Devin Workman led the Tigers with an 18-point effort. He sank four 3-pointers on the night and also had eight assists.
Brody Dalton tossed in eight points for Chapmanville, while Colton Craddock had seven and Zion Blevins and Isaiah Smith had six each. Trey Butcher added five points. Isaac Butcher had four, Sam Leslie two and Hunter Jeffrey one.
Blevins and Dalton each added eight rebounds.
Ethan Evans led Mingo Central with 10 points. Jarius Jackson had nine.
The Tigers led 14-5 after one quarter and held a commanding 37-11 lead at the half. CRHS coasted the rest of the way.
Chapmanville was scheduled to host Scott on Tuesday. The Tigers host Wayne on April 1, Herbert Hoover on April 3 and head to Herbert Hoover on April 6.