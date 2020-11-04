CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School football team is mulling what to do after getting shut down last week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Tigers were supposed to play county rival Man last Friday, moving that game up a week early, then were expected to try to find another opponent for this Friday.
But after a player’s positive test, the program was shut down for two weeks.
And with that being at the end of the regular season, the Tigers are figuring out what action to take. Teams that do not make it to the playoffs have the option of continuing to play through the month of November against other non-playoff teams.
The Tigers sit at 2-3 on the season and are mulling all options.
End the season?
Or play on?
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Chapmanville first-year coach James Barker said. “We are allowed to play games all the way up to November 26. As long as we hadn’t played 10 games. We are going to talk to our players this week in a zoom meeting and get the feel of what they want to do. We also want to make it an all or nothing thing for our players. If we are not going to have everybody and have some that want to and some that want to then that’s not a good situation.”
Barker said it must be a team decision.
“We want to make sure that if we do play that everybody is on board,” he said. “We are not going to put it all on the kids but at the same time we want to make it fair and fun for them as well. We want their input.”
The Tigers were supposed to play Man last week but when that game was called off the Hillbillies instead hosted Class AAA George Washington on Saturday, falling 34-7 to the Patriots.
“The Logan County Health Department and the school nurses informed me that we had a player that was around a positive COVID-19 case and that player eventually tested positive. That player was at practice last Wednesday. When we found out that he tested positive on Thursday then went back and did the contact tracing and that’s 48 hours. That shut down most of our players.”
Barker said it’s been a strange year in deed.
The Tigers, along with Logan and Man, started practice two weeks late because of Logan County’s red status on the color-coded map.
“We practiced 34 times,” Barker said. “When we have a normal season we normally have 20 practices and two scrimmage games before the time we play our first regular season game. We played five games and three of those games were in a five-day span. We played the Logan game on two days notice. It’s just really been a difficult season not only for our staff but for the kids as well.”
Games were canceled as well.
“We shut ourselves down before the Summers County week because we thought that we were going to get a positive case,” Barker said. “That was probably the week that we kind of lost our momentum and our hope for the season. We had a lot of energy at practice on that Monday and then on the Tuesday we shut down in prep for Summers County. It took a lot of wind our of our sails. That the turning point of our year. We had lost some kids that decided not to come back.”
One of those games canceled this season was the annual Corridor G rivalry game with Scott.
The two teams have played each other every year since 1953. The series is currently tied 33-33-1 and the Tigers have won the last five meetings, including a 14-13 win in 2019.
“We’ve played Scott every year since 1953,” Barker said. “This will be the first year since 1952 that we haven’t played the Scott Skyhawks. What’s crazy is that the series is completely tied right now. Chapmanville didn’t have a football program since 1949 and 1952 was the last year they didn’t play. We are in this crazy 2020 year.”
Both Man and Chapmanville beat Logan this season with the Tigers winning 20-6 and the Billies scoring a 44-6 victory.
No county champion is likely to be crowned.
“We’re not even going to have a county champion as far as I know,” Barker said. “That may be something that we can look at if Man doesn’t make it to the playoffs. These are all what-ifs. Normally your football season is pretty much week to week. We’ve had to do things day to day and not have a clue sometimes to what we are getting into day by day.”
Barker said scheduling was very difficult this season due to the limitations.
The Tigers ended up playing North Marion one week, a team they had never played.
“Scheduling is usually a nightmare for teams that are really good because they like to dodge them,” Barker said. “But after we got beat by Lincoln County and Wayne there my phone didn’t stop ringing for about four or five days. You feel bad for teams like Man and Tug Valley. They have a fighting chance to have a decent run at the playoffs. Man, hats off to them. I have the utmost respect for them for scheduling those games. They played GW. They might play three games this week.”