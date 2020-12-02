For most freshman athletes, the first year in the collegiate ranks usually involves sitting on the pine, learning the new system, and adjusting to college life.
Many are even redshirted.
Coming in as a freshman, playing and contributing right away is often a pipe dream.
But that has not applied to Phillip Mullins.
Mullins, a Chapmanville Regional High School graduate and a freshman member of the WVU Tech men’s basketball team, has seen plenty of action so this season with the Golden Bears, which are off to a 3-2 start.
Mullins, a 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 3.6 points per game this year. He’s made five field goals, including three 3-pointers and is a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
Mullins’ best game to date was a 9-point effort in WVU Tech’s 82-74 win over Bryant & Stratton College on Nov. 14 in a home game at Beckley. He also had five steals, six rebounds, two assists and two made 3s.
On Nov. 17, in a 77-58 win over Bluefield College, Mullins had five points, seven boards, two assists and one 3-pointer.
In the Golden Bears’ season opening 87-71 season-opening loss at Georgetown, Ky., Mullins had two points, four boards, two assists and a blocked shot.
Then on Nov. 8 in a 96-77 loss to Salem, Mullins chipped in with two points, three rebounds and one assist.
Mullins did not score in WVU Tech’s 77-66 win over Carolina University on Nov. 21.
The Golden Bears have recently had four games postponed or canceled, including the Dec. 5 home game against Rio Grande (Ohio). The game would have reunited Mullins with old Chapmanville teammate Andrew Shull, who is a freshman guard with the Red Storm.
WVU Tech is slated to return to action on Dec. 8 at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.
Mullins is majoring in electrical engineering at Tech and is the son of Tahnee and Scott Mullins.
At Chapmanville, Mullins helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019 and was an All-State player. Last season, he helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 record and the state’s No. 1 ranking before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mullins averaged 15.1 point a game last season and was All-State Honorable Mention.