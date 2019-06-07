It was a big season on the baseball diamond for Chapmanville Regional High School standout Conner Mullins.
The senior was rewarded nicely as he was named Class AA First-Team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Mullins was a four-year starter with the Tigers and hit .467 this season, a team high, with 17 RBIs, 43 total hits and just 11 strikeouts in 92 official at bats.
Mullins, a Fairmont State University signee, was also Chapmanville's top pitcher as he was 6-2 with a team-best 0.66 ERA. Mullins tossed 53 innings and allowed just five earned runs on 26 hits with 106 strikeouts and only 13 issued walks. His opponents had just a .138 batting average.
Last season, the right-hander was 5-4 on the hill with a 2.46 ERA, striking out a team-high 71 batters in a 54-inning worksheet. He hit .407 with 29 RBIs and was a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick.
For the second straight year, the Chapmanville baseball team finished as the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 runner-ups and closed out with back-to-back 20-win seasons. The Tigers were 20-10 this year.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 7 in the final Class AA statewide rankings, closed out its season with an 8-7, 10-inning loss to No. 3 Scott in the sectional finals.
The Tigers were 2-2 in sectional play, winning over Mingo Central (11-0) and Logan (9-0) and also falling to Scott (10-0).
Chapmanville was also honored on the All-State team with sophomore Casey Hurley's selection to the Second Team. Hurley hit .460 with 32 RBIs and just five strikeouts in 100 at bats.
Logan High School had two players make it to All-State as junior Dawson Beckett was picked to the Second Team as a utility player.
Logan's Braydon McClung was named Special Honorable Mention All-State.
The Wildcats were 14-12 this season, going 2-2 in sectional play and getting ousted 9-0 by Chapmanville.
Scott High School pitcher Carter Lyles, a senior pitcher and WVU signee, captained the First Team. Scott outfield Isaac Miller and Nathan Kuhn, picked as a utility player, were also on the First Team.
Scott won the sectional and regional titles and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 but lost to Frankfort in one of the two semifinals.
Scott pitcher Peyton Brown was on the Second Team.
ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: Only three Logan County players received Class AA All-State honors in softball.
Chapmanville's Sierra Cook was named Special Honorable Mention All-State.
Jenna Barker of Chapmanville and Logan's Ashlyn Conley were Honorable Mention.
Cook was 8-6 on the mound with a 2.04 ERA. She struck out 133 batters and issued just 20 walks while also earning a save.
Barker, a junior third baseman, hit .304 with one homer, 23 RBIs and five doubles.
Conley, a sophomore shortstop, led Logan with a .333 average this season with one home run, 16 RBIs and seven doubles.
