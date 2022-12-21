Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — No. 6 ranked Chapmanville picked up their first sectional win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they traveled to Miner Mountain and topped Mingo Central by a final score of 66-55.

The win for the Tigers improved them to 2-0 on the young season but more importantly gave them a road win versus a sectional opponent which will be important when it comes time to vote for sectional seeding in late February.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

