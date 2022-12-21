NEWTOWN — No. 6 ranked Chapmanville picked up their first sectional win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they traveled to Miner Mountain and topped Mingo Central by a final score of 66-55.
The win for the Tigers improved them to 2-0 on the young season but more importantly gave them a road win versus a sectional opponent which will be important when it comes time to vote for sectional seeding in late February.
“It’s always important to get every win at this point,” Chapmanville head coach Brad Napier said. “The way everything is now you are playing for seeding all year, whether it be sectionals or state tournament. Anytime you can win it’s a good one.”
The Tigers were led by senior point guard Sal Dean in the win as the southpaw scored a game high 26 points while 6 foot 7 big man Zion Blevins followed him with 19 points.
Blevins had the hot hand early on as he helped the Tigers jump out to a 24-11 first quarter lead with a nine-point stanza to start it off.
Dean then took over in the second frame as he poured in 11 points in the frame, including a trio of three-pointers, as Chapmanville pulled away to a commanding 39-21 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break the Tigers added to their lead as Brody Dalton connected on a long ball and then got a layup in the closing seconds of the third period to five Chapmanville their largest lead of the night at 60-38 going into the fourth.
Head coach Stan Elkins’ Miners never quit playing hard and they opened up the final quarter with their best run of the night as they went on an 11-0 run to start the frame and cut the lead to 60-49 after a bucket by Jake Cline.
The Miners could never get the lead any closer however as the Tigers kept the lead at 11 for the rest of the game and came away with the win.
“We just kind of lost our intensity late. But give Mingo the credit, they kept battling,” Tiger coach Brad Napier said. “We jumped out on them, was shooting the ball really well in the first half and creating the turnovers but they wouldn’t go away. They went on a good run on us, give credit to them.”
Brody Dalton also joined Dean and Blevins in double-figures for Chapmanville as he had 11 points while Isaiah Smith was next with seven and Devon Workman finished with three.
Senior Jake Cline paced Mingo Central with a season high 22 points while Ethan Thomason joined him in double-digits with 13. Matt Hatfield was next with six points while Chris Ross added five for the Miners.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 24 15 21 6 — 66
MCHS: 11 10 17 17 — 55
Scoring
CR: S. Dean 26, Z. Blevins 19, B. Dalton 11, I. Smith 7, D. Workman 3
MC: J. Cline 22, E. Thomason 13, M. Hatfield 6, C. Ross 5, K. Trent 3, M. Sheppard 2, C. Porter 2, B. Dotson 2