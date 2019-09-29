CHAPMANVILLE -- The pull to stay close to home seemed to be what made Obinna Anochili-Killen's decision to commit to Marshall University so appealing.
Nonetheless, Marshall and head coach Dan D'Antoni are glad the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball standout picked the Thundering Herd.
Killen announced his decision on Sunday on his Twitter Page.
"First of all, I want to thank my family for supporting me and turning me into the man I am now," he said. "I also want to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me every day and making me the player that I have developed into. I want to thank everybody that has supported me. Lastly, I want to thank all the colleges that have been recruiting me through my basketball career. I have decided to stay home to further my academic and athletic career at Marshall University. Go Herd."
Killen, a 6-foot-9 all-state forward, has led Chapmanville to two straight Class AA state championships and a state runner-up finish his freshman year.
Killen brings a bevy of skills -- a mobile and athletic big man with ball handling ability -- to Marshall and expects to make an immediate impact with the Herd.
Killen has a lot of upside, including a improved range on his jump shot. That was on display last season at Chapmanville as he often stepped outside and was able to connect from 3-point land.
The highly sought senior had several Division I offers on the table, most recently one from the University of Cincinnati.
Another top offer came from Penn State of the Big Ten Conference.
Killen also had other known offers from New Mexico, Dayton, Drexel, Kent State, Temple, George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville, Old Dominion. Virginia Commonwealth, Ohio, Akron and East Tennessee State.
Killen, who played AAU ball this past summer with the All-Ohio Red team, averaged 16 points a game last season for Coach Brad Napier's Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot blocker and rebounder.
