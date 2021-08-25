CHAPMANVILLE — The 2021 season brings optimism for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team, and hopefully, a more normal grid campaign.
The Tigers went 2-3 in last year’s chaotic COVID-19 disrupted season and scheduling free-for-all which saw Chapmanville play two teams (North Marion, Lincoln County) which were not on the original schedule.
Back to normalcy begins on Friday night as Chapmanville travels to Sissonville to take on the Indians in the 2021 season opener.
Chapmanville did not play Sissonville last year as Week 1 was canceled and the Tigers and Indians were not able to reschedule.
Sissonville leads Chapmanville 9-5 in the all-time series and have won the last four meetings and seven out of the last eight.
The Indians beat the Tigers, 24-8, in the last meeting between the two schools in 2019.
Kickoff for the Cardinal Conference clash is set for 7 pm at Sissonville’s Joe Eddie Cowley Field. Most conference games are slated to start at 7 this fall, with the exception of Scott’s home games. The league encouraged all teams to kick off at 7 this fall by verbal, but not binding, agreement.
Chapmanville second-year coach James Barker said the Tigers are ready to go.
“We are excited to play a regular schedule this year,” Barker said. “I think that’s something that our kids and our program missed last year. The Sissonville game is always special to us. We played them at Laidley Field two years ago. We look forward to this game.”
The Tigers had just one preseason game in a scrimmage with Wyoming East on Aug. 13 at home. Chapmanville’s Aug. 20 preseason game with Clay County was canceled. Instead, the Tigers held an inter-squad scrimmage.
“I thought the scrimmage with East went well,” Barker said. “The good is not always as good as you think and the bad is not always as bad as you think. We made the corrections that we needed to make and worked on some things. We had an inter-squad scrimmage in that second week with our own kids and we got the play clocks out and went up in the booth and did what we needed to do to prepare for a real game. We felt good about it because we feel like we’ve got up to 30 kids that are ready to play varsity football.”
CRHS is led by QB Brody Dalton, running back Caleb Whitt and a host of others who are back from last year’s team.
Sissonville is coming off last year’s 5-1 season in which the Indians were 5-0 in the regular season and ended up falling 42-27 to Elkins in the first round of the Class AA playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
The Indians poured on the offense last year, averaging 42 points and 425 yards of total offense per game.
Sissonville was hit hard by graduation, however, with the loss of 1,000-yard rusher Dylan Griffith and QB Jackson Foster, who accounted for 1,400 yards of offense.
The Indians have a first-year coach in Chad Lovejoy, who takes over for departed head mentor Marc Wilson, who took a coaching job in Ohio.
Barker said the Indians will give CRHS a tough challenge.
“Coach Lovejoy is doing a great job,” Barker said. “They will be running the same offensive scheme. He was their Offensive Coordinator under Coach Wilson. There’s a lot of similarities to what they have done in year’s past. Defensively, they are very aggressive and very strong. They will make you make plays to beat them. We feel like they are pretty strong up front. They tackle well and are aggressive. It’s always a tough first game for both teams. We hope to take care of the football and get out of there with a win.”
Lovejoy will look to middle linebacker and senior four-year starter Jacob Carter for leadership on the defensive side of the ball. Carter recorded 51 tackles last year and will also play on the offensive line at right tackle.
Lovejoy said he expects his defense to lead the way this year.
“We’re not necessarily designed to score 40 points a game this year,” Lovejoy told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “We’ll probably not be as up tempo, because of that. We’ll try to control the ball a little bit more and realize that punting is not necessarily a bad thing. Last year, we kind of felt that punting was something we shouldn’t do very often, because we felt like we were pretty loaded offensively.’’
The Indians do have wide receiver Braeden Murray back.
“Offensively, we’re pretty much the same,’’ Lovejoy said. “We’ll be simple, but have multiple formations.”
Senior Brody Thompson and sophomore lefty Ethan Taylor are the Sissonville quarterbacks. Thompson is a transfer from George Washington, but originally hails from Sissonville. He played wide receiver for the Patriots the last two year, catching 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Lovejoy had served as the Indians’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, during which time they averaged more than 32 points per game.
The 41-year-old Lovejoy is a 1998 graduate of Nitro, where he played slot and corner back on some of the Wildcats’ most successful teams, a stretch that led into their 1998 Class AAA championship team.
Lovejoy said he hoped to build on some of the successes he and Wilson had put together in recent years.
CRHS opens the season with a pair of road games.
The home opener is Week 3 vs. Winfield.
Chapmanville hopes to get its new locker room facility/football building at Tiger Stadium done in time by then.
Friday’s game will be broadcast live on WCHS-TV as part of the weekly Friday Night Rivals Series.
Chapmanville vs. Sissonville
Football Series (Sissonville leads 9-5):
2019: Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 8 (at Charleston’s Laidley Field)
2018: Sissonville 41, Chapmanville 13
2017: Sissonville 25, Chapmanville 16
2016: Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15
2015: Chapmanville 30, Sissonville 6
2014: Sissonville 42, Chapmanville 14
2013: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 22
2012: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 21
2011: Chapmanville 47, Sissonville 7
2010: Chapmanville 45, Sissonville 6
2009: Chapmanville 34, Sissonville 19
2008: Chapmanville 41, Sissonville 19
2007: Sissonville 27, Chapmanville 21
2006: Sissonville 34, Chapmanville 14