LOGAN - It was an instant classic.
That's all that you could say about Tuesday night's county clash between Chapmanville and Logan on the Wildcats' home diamond at Roger E. Gertz Field.
It took 14 innings and nearly four hours, two whole games if you will, but the Class AA No. 9-ranked Tigers were able to defeat No. 11 Logan 7-3 in a game that had just about everything.
Chapmanville, winners of five straight games and improving to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the Cardinal Conference, plated four runs in the top of the 14th to break the deadlock, then held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the 14th to preserve the victory.
Logan, which had beat Chapmanville in three out of four meetings last season, including a 7-5 win over the Tigers in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game, dropped to 7-5, 3-5.
"We're always happy to get a win against a good Logan team," Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. "You always know going in that (Logan coach) Kevin (Gertz) is going to have his team ready to play. This game was no exception. It was a good ballgame."
The Tigers never trailed but nearly blew it.
More on that later.
Chapmanville, however, came through in the clutch in the top of the 14th off Logan relief pitcher Braydon McClung.
The Tigers put two runners on with nobody out, then loaded the bases as Chase Berry walked.
J.D. Ferrell then had what amounted to be be the game-winning hit with a bases loaded RBI single, putting the Tigers on top 4-3.
Evan Plumley then followed with a hard-smashing, two-run single off Logan shortstop Jarron Glick's mitt and into center field, scoring two and giving Chapmanville a 6-3 lead. Cole Ferrell stepped up next and clubbed an RBI single to make it 7-3.
McClung got the third out but the damage was done.
Berry, a junior right-hander, and pitching a masterful game in long relief, then got the Wildcats out in the bottom of the 14th to earn the win. Berry pitched eight innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Logan long reliever Peyton Branham was equally as impressive in long relief, hurling six innings and yielding one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Both team's starting pitchers also pitched gems in no-decisions.
Chapmanville right-hander Conner Mullins went six innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He had a perfect game through 3 1/3 innings, fanning eight out of the first 10 batters he faced and saw his no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the fourth with Connor McGrew's single.
Logan starter Dawson Beckett was also stellar, allowing two runs and scattering seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks on a seven-inning worksheet.
"Both teams pitched well," Rakes said. "Conner was in command early. He's done this all year. He's one of the best pitchers in the state. He threw the ball well and then Chase came in there and pitched better than he had all year. That's the Chase Berry that we've been looking for all year. It's high school baseball and we play later this week and we have the pitch count rule but we wanted to win the game."
The Tigers outhit Logan 19-7 but committed three errors in the game to one for Logan.
One error way back in the bottom of the eighth inning nearly cost Chapmanville then game. With two outs and just one more out to victory, a dropped pop up in the infield allowed Logan's Korbin Bostic to score, tying the game at 3-3 and eventually sending the game to the top of the ninth.
"We made some defensive mistakes that cost us," Rakes said. "We'll work hard to correct those but I thought we hit the ball well against good pitching. We just didn't capitalize on our opportunities. We had our chances."
Tied 2-2 after seven, the Tigers had went ahead 3-2 in the top of the eighth on J.D. Ferrell's opposite field RBI single to right.
Both teams certainly had their chances in extra innings.
Chapmanville put two runners on in the top of the 10th but Bostic, playing right field in the late innings, made a fine running catch on a slicing fly ball by J.D. Ferrell.
In the top of the 11th, the Tigers put two ducks on the pond again but Branham got a strikeout to end the threat.
Then in the top of the 12th, Chapmanville's Casey Hurley began the frame with a leadoff standup double and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Mullins. The Tigers then appeared to have taken the lead but J.D. Ferrell was called out on a controversial bang-bang play at first base to retire the side.
Logan had a shot to win it in the last half of the 12th as Michael Hall had a one out single and stole second, representing the game-winning run. McClung was intentionally walked to put two on with still one out. A ground out moved the runners up but Berry got McGrew to ground out to end the frame.
The Wildcats had another chance in the bottom of the 13th inning as Glick drew a two-out walk. He took second on a passed ball, but again, Berry got out of the jam as the game headed to the 14th.
Chapmanville led 1-0 way back hours ago in the fourth on Plumley's RBI single to right center field past the glove of Logan second baseman McGrew.
The Tigers made it 2-0 in the fifth with Hurley's hard smashing RBI single up the middle.
Logan tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Trent Orso was safe on a fielder's choice play and his pinch runner Bostic later stole second and scored on a Chapmanville error. The tying run came in on Hall's RBI single to right.
Still tied, Logan had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh.
Designated hitter Dorian Keene led off with a single to right. His courtesy runner Glick was then moved over to second base on Bostic's two-strike bunt.
Berry then got out of the fix, striking out Ethan Carter and Hall to send the game into extra innings.
The Hall at bat, however, produced more drama. With two strikes, Hall lofted a high fly ball at third base and along the foul line, which was dropped by CRHS third baseman Braxton Manns. Glick raced home for what could have been the winning run but the ball was ruled foul by the umpires giving Chapmanville new life. Berry then fanned Hall.
Berry was 3-for-6 at the plate with a double for Chapmanville. He was one of seven multi-hit batters for the Tigers.
Hurley was 3-for-7 with a double and one RBI. Plumley went 3-for-7 with a double and three RBIs.
Leadoff man Brennan Williams was 2-for-8, while Garrett Adkins and Mullins were each 2-for-6 at the plate. J.D. Ferrell was 2-for-7 with a pair of RBIs. Cole Ferrell was 1-for-6 with an RBI and Manns added a single.
Hall led Logan was he was 3-for-7 with a double and one RBI. McGrew was 2-for-6. Branham was 1-for-5 with a single and Keene added a hit as well.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play at Winfield on Thursday. The Tigers are then set to play in the Scott Wooden Bat Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Madison, taking on Charleston Catholic on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Class AAA George Washington on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Tigers head to Wayne on Monday, April 15 and host Class AA No. 2 Scott on Tuesday, April 16.
"We like getting in this (Wooden Bat) tournament every year," Rakes said. "They do a good job with this over there hosting it. We hope that it continues because it changes things up a bit and we like going over there."
Logan was slated to host Charleston Catholic on Thursday before hosting Westside on Monday at 7 p.m., in a pair of non-conference games.
The Tigers and Cats meet again on April 30 at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.