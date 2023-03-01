CHAPMANVILLE — Last week, head coach Brad Napier’s Chapmanville Tigers closed out a stellar regular season at 18-3.
They traveled to Sissonville last Tuesday and rolled to an 87-46 win before returning home the next day and notching another win of the blowout variety, this time over Wyoming East, 67-38.’
Chapmanville 87, Sissonville 46:
The Tigers went to Sissonville on Tuesday and obliterated the homestanding Indians by a count of 87-46.
Chapmanville (17-3) led 18-8 after one quarter and 43-27 at the intermission. Things got even more lopsided in the second half as CRHS led 72-34 after three periods before winning 87-46.
Sal Dean scored 24 points and hit five threes while grabbing seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Zion Blevins had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds along with his three assists, two steals and one block. Benji Adkins also reached double figures with 11 points, seven boards and one assist.
Eli Smith added eight points with three rebounds and two steals. Devon Workman scored seven points with three steals, two assists and a rebound. Tucker Adkins contributed six tallies with four rebounds and a steal, Isaiah Smith had four points six assists, three steals and a rebound, Sam Miller had three points with a rebound, and Wesley Watts (two steals, one rebound) and Landen Tomblin (three rebounds, two assists and a steal) each scored two points.
Chapmanville 67, Wyoming East 38:
CRHS returned to Danny Godby Gym for their final game of the regular season at home on Wednesday night and crushed Wyoming East by a final score of 67-38.
The Tigers led 11-8 after one frame and 26-18 at halftime. Chapmanville held a 40-32 advantage after three quarters but outscored the visiting Warriors 27-6 in the fourth period to win 67-38.
Sal Dean had another outstanding game with 31 points and six made threes with four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Zion Blevins had another double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds with three steals, two assists and two blocks. Isaiah Smith scored six points with two assists and a rebound.
Devon Workman (three steals, two assists, two rebounds) and Eli Smith (four rebounds, one steal) each scored four points for Chapmanville while Tucker Adkins added three points with a rebound and Benji Adkins scored two points and grabbed a rebound. Trenton Adkins had a rebound and Landen Tomblin dished out an assist.
The Tigers got the top seed in the Class AA Region III Section 2 tournament.
They are in a three team section, which means they earned a bye and won’t play until they host the sectional title game on Friday night at Danny Godby Gym.
Chapmanville will await the winner of the matchup on Wednesday night between their other two sectional foes, second-seeded Mingo Central and third-seeded Liberty Raleigh.