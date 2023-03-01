Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Last week, head coach Brad Napier’s Chapmanville Tigers closed out a stellar regular season at 18-3.

They traveled to Sissonville last Tuesday and rolled to an 87-46 win before returning home the next day and notching another win of the blowout variety, this time over Wyoming East, 67-38.’

