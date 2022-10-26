CHAPMANVILLE — Head coach James Barker and the Chapmanville football team have had their fair share of difficulties during the 2022 gridiron season.
Starting off (2-0) and then dropping a tough game against Winfield at home. Then in week four, the Tigers rebounded and took care of Nitro in a 47-0 shutout victory. Late in September they went on a two-loss skid but battled back in a gritty win over the Wayne Pioneers.
After the win in Wayne, coach Barker talked about how he and his players were recommitting to the goals they have as a whole and believing in what they are capable of.
On Oct 21 against the Logan Wildcats, Barker’s crew showed exactly what that commitment looks like.
This late season resurgence from the Tigers has proved a great benefit, but to no surprise of Barker.
“I think our kids just played with confidence.”
Now Chapmanville sits at (5-3) and has the chance to extend this hot streak into a playoff bid. Barker’s priorities stay on a week-by-week basis though.
“We as a staff do not talk about playoffs. We are just trying to get better and focus on one game at time.”
The Tigers had a sound and demanding presence on offense against the Wildcats. The running game with the help of Kohl Farmer was proving successful repeatedly. Logan had no answer on defense and Farmer managed to rush for 197 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.
Farmer has been Chapmanville’s go-to guy on offense this season and currently sits at 1,007 rushing yards with 18 total touchdowns after his performance against the Wildcats this year. The last two weeks, Farmer had only 12 carries against Hoover, and 13 carries against Wayne. Last Friday against Logan, he had 34 touches.
The Tigers have found what works.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers have always found a way to earn take-aways. In the last two weeks, Chapmanville has had three interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
Perhaps nothing boosts a team’s morale more than a crucial possession change in their favor.
The next test for the Tigers will be against a struggling Mingo Central team that sits at (3-5) on the year but has proven that they can play once their offense gets rolling. Chapmanville looks to keep this newfound momentum going as they head to Miner Mountain, somewhere the Tigers have yet to find success.