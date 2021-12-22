CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team made it look easy.
The Tigers breezed to a 77-35 win over Sissonville on Thursday night in the Cardinal Conference opener for the Tigers at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville improved to 3-0 on the season and played its third straight game at home to open the season. The Tigers had beaten Mount View and East Ridge, Ky., Dec. 10-11 to win their own Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
Zion Blevins led Chapmanville with 17 points on the night.
Body Dalton netted 15 points, while Drew Berry tossed in 10.
Sam Miller had seven and Devon Workman and Sam Leslie had five each.
Isaiah Smith, Colton Craddock, Isaac Butcher and Kohl Farmer all had four each. Landon Tomblin chipped in with two points.
Tailing 3-2 early, Workman put the Tigers up for good with a 3-pointer to make it 5-3.
Berry later drilled a 15-footer to push the lead to 9-3.
Dalton then hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner as Chapmanville led 12-3 with 1:48 to go in the first quarter. He then hit on a pair of free throws to give CRHS a 14-3 cushion after one.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, went on a 7-0 run to start the second period to expand the lead to 21-3.
Sissonville countered with an 11-2 run to close the gap to 23-14 but that was as close as the Indians would get.
Smith’s 3-pointer made it 30-14 with 1:52 to go until halftime.
The Tigers led by 15 at the half and coasted in the final two quarters.
CRHS trailed briefly to open the game then raced out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Tigers led 33-18 after the half and 51-26 after three.
Winless Sissonville, one of the two unranked Cardinal Conference teams, dropped to 0-4 on the season.
C’VILLE DROPS TENNESSEE OPENER: The Tigers lost 76-68 to Morristown East, Tenn., in the opener of the Dobyns Bennett Classic on Monday in Kingsport, Tenn.
Brody Dalton led Chapmanville (3-1) with 28 points. Zion Blevins had 14.
Micah Simpson led Morristown East (6-1) with 40 points. He sank five 3s.
CRHS was slated to play Greeneville, Tenn., on Tuesday.
